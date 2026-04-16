Government services continuing despite Mthatha fire, says Mabuyane

Source: GroundUp/Lubabalo Ngcukana

The building has not yet been declared safe for inspectors to enter and investigate the cause or assess the damage.

The building used to be the headquarters for the Transkei government. It later became an administrative hub for the provincial Eastern Cape government.

It housed several government offices, including the deeds office, Home Affairs, and the education department.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane told GroundUp in an interview that government services were continuing, with workers being accommodated in other government buildings or working from home.

“It’s only office-bound services that have been affected, otherwise health and education services continue happening at schools and hospitals like normal,” he said.

As a medium-term solution, temporary offices will be set up, but this may take several months.

Hawks spokesperson warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the fire was under investigation.