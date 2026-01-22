South Africa
Construction Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Trend GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    From Siberia to Sahara: Rosatom’s new inverter conquers extreme solar climates

    Parus Electro LLC, part of Russia’s Rosatom group, has unveiled Russia’s first string inverter for solar power plants, designed to stabilise energy generation and integrate with storage even in harsh climates.
    22 Jan 2026
    22 Jan 2026
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The innovation forms part of Rosatom’s broader international energy efforts, including collaborations in Africa, such as its partnership with South Africa’s state-owned utility Eskom on nuclear workforce development and energy projects.

    Designed to convert solar-generated direct current into stable alternating current, the device boosts energy generation in harsh climates, supports storage integration, and features a modular design for rapid maintenance.

    With over 90% Russian-made components, serial production is slated to begin in 2026, marking a step forward in domestic clean-energy innovation.

    Parus Electro LLC (a part of Rosatom group) is backing the creation of this prototype, which works to stabilise energy generation in winter or when it is cloudy by increasing the total number of generation hours throughout the day.

    Robust efficient flexibility

    The new device can operate in a wide temperature range from -50°C to +65°C and is capable of ensuring stable voltage even in remote areas.

    The string inverter is suitable both for industrial ground mounted large-scale and small solar power plants on rooftops, and supports adaptive reactive power management customised for a given grid operator and integration with storage devices.

    Moreover, it features a modular architecture, allowing the power-supply module to be replaced without dismantling all equipment. This design reduces maintenance and repair time from dozens of hours to a few minutes and lowers energy-generation losses. The inverter achieves 98.3% efficiency and can operate with storage devices in grid or hybrid mode, while withstanding extreme climate conditions.

    With components over 90% Russian, Parus Electro will deploy the production at its own facilities.

    It is planned to begin serial production in 2026.

    The launch of serial production next year underscores Rosatom’s continued commitment to expanding its portfolio of advanced energy solutions worldwide.

    This innovation builds on Rosatom’s track record of delivering advanced energy projects internationally, from the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt to a forthcoming 200 MW solar plant in Mali and contributions to ITER in France.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz