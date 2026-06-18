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    Fatboy Slim to bring "Big Beat" EDM anthems to SA

    Global dance music icon Fatboy Slim will return to South Africa this December for two massive headline shows, bringing his legendary energy, timeless anthems and world-famous party atmosphere to Johannesburg and Cape Town.
    18 Jun 2026
    18 Jun 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Known off-stage as Norman Cook, Fatboy Slim is widely credited as one of the pioneers of the "Big Beat" movement, helping shape modern electronic music with era-defining hits including Praise You, Right Here, Right Now, The Rockafeller Skank and Weapon of Choice.

    Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has earned a Grammy Award, multiple Brit Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, while building a reputation as one of the greatest live DJs of all time.

    From his early days with The Housemartins and Beats International to becoming a global electronic music phenomenon, Fatboy Slim’s influence can still be heard across dance floors and festival stages around the world today. His larger-than-life performances and ability to unite crowds through music have made him a festival favourite for generations of fans.

    Now, after years of unforgettable appearances around the world, Fatboy Slim returns to South Africa for what promises to be two of the most anticipated electronic music events of 2026.

    Presented by Anything Goes, alongside Music People, Love Music and Jet Black, the South African dates will give fans the chance to experience one of dance music’s true icons live in action.

    Expect huge singalongs, explosive drops, classic hits and the unmistakable energy that has made Fatboy Slim a global phenomenon for more than 30 years.

    Tour Dates

    12 December 2026 - James & Ethel Gray Park, Johannesburg
    15 December 2026 - Cabo Beach, Cape Town

    Tickets and more information available at fatboyslim.howler.co.za.

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