Exciting tool to help organisations measure sustainability integration

"Across our advisory engagements, we consistently see that organisations are able to define their purpose and sustainability ambition, but really struggle with successful operational execution. An integrated approach to sustainability is critically important, and this tool offers an honest review of where an organisation is in its sustainability journey.” – Tina Playne, head of sustainability advisory and reporting, Trialogue

Trialogue has launched its Sustainable Business Self-Assessment Tool to assist leaders in assessing the integration of sustainability in their organisations. Sustainability teams are called to participate in this ground-breaking research on one of the most pressing questions facing organisations today: how well is sustainability embedded in business?

The tool is a response to the growing expectations placed on South African businesses to report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, while also demonstrating that sustainability is genuinely integrated in the business. For many, the gap between stated ambition and operational reality remains a challenge: one that this tool can help resolve.

This assessment offers executives a confidential, structured view of how well sustainability is embedded across their strategy, governance, operations, metrics and reporting.

Trialogue, in collaboration with the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the National Business Initiative (NBI), will discuss the findings of the research and how sustainability is being embedded in South African companies in practice at a symposium on 28 August 2026.

The tool takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete and generates a confidential, individualised scorecard across five pillars. Participating organisations will receive:

a personalised sustainability embedment report



an invitation to the inaugural Sustainability Symposium at the JSE at the end of August 2026



a copy of the overall research findings.

How to participate

The Trialogue Sustainable Business Self-Assessment Tool is available at https://trialogue.qlbs.com.au until 30 June 2026.

For more information, visit www.trialogue.co.za or contact az.oc.eugolairt@anit.



