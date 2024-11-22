Agriculture Agro-processing
    Entries now open for 2025 South African Dairy Championships

    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    Dairy manufacturers across South Africa are encouraged to enter the 2025 South African Dairy Championships, the nation’s largest and longest-running dairy competition. Now in its 192nd year, this esteemed event has been a cornerstone of the dairy industry since its inception in 1834, hosted by Agri-Expo.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Each year, the championships attract around 1,000 entries from manufacturers of all sizes – large, medium, and small – who compete for top honours, including the sought-after SA Champion title, the Qualité Mark of Excellence, and the ultimate Product of the Year award.

    The competition spans more than 100 classes, covering a wide range of dairy products, from cheese, yoghurt, and milk to cream, butter, ice cream, and more. Each class winner earns the title of SA Champion, while the Qualité Mark, regarded as the industry’s highest accolade, is reserved for products of exceptional quality that meet strict criteria.

    The product scoring the highest overall mark is named Product of the Year.

    According to Breyton Milford, General Manager of Agri-Expo, the championships serve as a benchmark for excellence in the South African dairy industry. "This competition allows manufacturers to measure themselves against the best in the business," Milford says.

    "We are proud to support the industry through this platform, made possible with the backing of our platinum partners, IMCD and DSM-Firmenich, and other sponsors."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Key dates

    Entries open: Monday, 2 December 2024
    Entries close: Friday, 31 January 2025
    Judging: Thursday, 20 February, and Friday, 21 February 2025, at Eensgezind, Durbanville
    SA Dairy Awards ceremony: Tuesday, 8 April 2025, at Eensgezind

    To enter, visit https://cheesesa.co.za/. For more information, call 021 863 1599 / 083 440 1628, or email az.oc.opxeirga@yriad.

