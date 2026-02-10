South Africa
Construction Property Development
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Egypt plans $1bn Red Sea marina, hotel development

    Egypt announced plans on Monday for a new $1bn marina, hotel and housing development on the Red Sea in a bid to boost the region's tourist industry.
    By Ahmed Elimam, Momen Saeed Atallah and Alexander Dziadosz
    10 Feb 2026
    10 Feb 2026
    A tourist rides a beach buggy in Wadi Billi, at El-Gouna near the Red Sea, Egypt, 14 November 2018. Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    A tourist rides a beach buggy in Wadi Billi, at El-Gouna near the Red Sea, Egypt, 14 November 2018. Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

    Construction on the "Monte Galala Towers and Marina" project would start in the second half of the year and run for seven years, Ahmed Shalaby, managing director of the main developer, Tatweer Misr, said.

    The 10-tower development - a partnership with the housing ministry and other state bodies including the armed forces' engineering authority - would cost about 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.07bn), he added.

    The project, also announced by the cabinet, will cover 470,000m2 on the Gulf of Suez, about 35km south of Ain Sokhna, Shalaby said.

    Egypt aims to boost total tourist arrivals to around 30 million by 2030, from around 19 million recorded by the tourism ministry in 2025.

    ($1 = 46.8200 Egyptian pounds)

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Ahmed Elimam, Momen Saeed Atallah and Alexander Dziadosz

    Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Momen Saeed Atallah and Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Andrew Heavens
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz