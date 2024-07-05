ICT Data & Analytics
Database360 commemorates Mandela Day by empowering NGOs with vital data resources

Issued by Database360
17 Jul 2024
17 Jul 2024
In honour of Mandela Day, Database360 is proud to announce a special initiative aimed at empowering non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with essential data resources to enhance their outreach and fundraising efforts. This year marks 40 years since the significant events of 1984, and Nelson Mandela’s enduring legacy continues to inspire positive change globally.
Database360 commemorates Mandela Day by empowering NGOs with vital data resources

Database360's commitment to social good!

In the spirit of Nelson Mandela’s dedication to social justice and community service, Database360 is committed to supporting NGOs that tirelessly work towards various noble causes. By providing high-quality and relevant data lists, Database360 ensures that these organisations can efficiently connect with potential sponsors and donors, ultimately boosting their capacity to drive meaningful change.

Accurate and comprehensive data is a critical component for NGOs seeking to expand their reach and secure the necessary funding to support their initiatives. Recognising this need, Database360 dedicates time and resources to curate and provide data that can significantly enhance the effectiveness of NGO campaigns. This initiative aligns with Mandela’s belief in the power of collective action and the importance of equipping those in need with the tools to succeed.

Mandela Day, celebrated every 18 July, encourages individuals and organizations to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to making a difference, symbolising the 67 years Nelson Mandela spent fighting for social justice. By giving back in the form of valuable data lists, Database360 not only honours Mandela’s legacy but also contributes to the ongoing efforts of NGOs striving to create a better world.

“Nelson Mandela’s legacy is a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we come together for a common cause,” said Louise Robinson, CEO of Database360. “By providing NGOs with the data they need to connect with sponsors and donors, we hope to empower them to continue their vital work and drive positive change in our communities.”

Join us in making a difference

Database360 invites other organisations and individuals to join in commemorating Mandela Day by finding ways to support NGOs and other causes in need. Whether through volunteering time, donating resources, or providing expertise, every contribution helps further the mission of social justice and equality that Nelson Mandela championed.

Database360 is a leading provider of data solutions, committed to delivering high-quality, accurate, and relevant data to organisations across various sectors. Our mission is to empower businesses and non-profits with the information they need to succeed, fostering growth and positive impact in the communities they serve.

Mandela Day, Database360
Database360

