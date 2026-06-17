Companies must design employee-led customer experience to secure loyalty and revenue

A recent experience with a client in one of their franchised branches stood out for me for one reason. The service felt remarkably consistent. It was professional, friendly, helpful and aligned no matter who I dealt with, almost as though every employee had come from the same mould.

Liezel Jonkheid, Founder and Director, Consumer Psychology Lab. Image supplied

What made it more surprising was the setting. This was a franchised environment, where consistency is usually one of the hardest things to achieve. Different owners, different managers, different personalities, and yet the experience felt unmistakably tied to one brand culture.

Later I learned that many of the employees had been with the same branch, and the same company, for years. The loyalty, pride and commitment were visible. The culture was tangible.

It raised a question worth sitting with. How do organisations create consistent customer experiences across multiple teams, branches, regions, franchises and company-owned branches, when so many struggle to achieve consistency within a single office?

The answer is not found in scripts, technology, or posters on the wall. Consistent customer experience is designed intentionally, through people, culture, leadership and reinforcement. It is trained, it is reinforced, and it is lived every day in how a business does business.

So what goes into designing consistent customer experience?

1. Recruitment: start with the right people

Consistency begins long before an employee serves their first customer. It starts with defining the kind of people who belong in your organisation.

One of the most referenced examples remains Southwest Airlines. The airline became known for recruiting on attitude, personality and service mindset rather than technical capability alone. Its campaigns deliberately looked for individuality, warmth, humour and emotional connection.

The thinking was simple. Skills can be taught far more easily than mindset.

The challenge grows in franchise environments, where franchisees employ their own staff, often without strong cultural guidance from the brand. Individual branches are often left to decide for themselves what good service looks like.

Brands that deliver strong experiences tend to be deliberate about defining the personality of the organisation, documenting behavioural expectations, staying involved in key appointments, and reinforcing the kind of people who represent the brand.

Culture cannot be outsourced, and it cannot be automated.

2. Onboarding: make the brand tangible

More than 30 years ago, on my first day with a fashion retailer, I watched videos about the spirit of the brand, its personality and its customers. I walked out inspired. I understood what the company stood for and what was expected of me.

Years later, in corporate roles, I spent a great deal of time helping HR teams design onboarding, because those first few days matter far more than most leaders realise. New employees should not simply receive policies, procedures and system access. They should experience the organisation.

Zappos became famous for exactly this. Its onboarding immersed people in the company culture and customer philosophy, to the point that it offered new hires money to leave if they sensed the culture was not the right fit. That level of intention matters.

Too often, onboarding is overloaded with compliance and HR detail while the most important element is neglected: how the company expects employees to make customers feel. Systems, product knowledge and process all matter, but skipping the customer philosophy is the first major mistake.

Employees need exposure to the organisation's service philosophy, real stories from frontline staff, real examples of difficult situations and how they were resolved, the empowerment principles that guide what they can do, and what great experience actually looks like in practice.

The goal is not information transfer. It is cultural immersion.

3. Culture needs constant reinforcement

Strong customer cultures are not built once a year at a conference, or through posters in a break room. They are reinforced continuously, and they show up everywhere, in how people deal with colleagues, suppliers and customers.

The Ritz-Carlton is one of the best-known examples. Its service values and gold standards are discussed daily across hotels worldwide. These conversations are not theoretical. Teams talk through real guest situations and real decisions made by employees. That helps staff apply the values in tangible ways that fit their roles, and it signals every day how much leadership values the customer.

Consistency happens when customer focus becomes part of the rhythm of the business, not a once-off initiative.

4. Employees need the right tools and the authority to use them

Organisations often say they want employees to deliver exceptional experiences, then limit their ability to act. People need more than systems and processes. They need clarity, confidence, authority and support.

The Ritz-Carlton is again a useful reference. Employees can resolve guest issues, with access to financial support, without lengthy approvals, because they understand the experience they are protecting and are trusted to protect it.

Empowerment is not only about fixing failures. It is also about spotting chances to lift an experience before anything goes wrong. In my experience, organisations tend to fixate on the possible abuse of empowerment rather than the cost of poor experiences.

That cost is rarely just financial. It shows up as customer churn, reputational damage, eroding trust, frustration, and the long-term price of problems left unresolved. The principle matters more than the monetary threshold.

When employees feel trusted and empowered to do right by the customer, and feel their employer is invested in them, customers feel cared for.

5. "Soft skills" are no longer soft

One of the biggest misconceptions in business is that communication, empathy, emotional intelligence and service interaction are soft skills. They are business-critical, and they have only become more so in an age of automation.

Many younger employees arrive with strong digital fluency but little real-world experience of emotionally charged human interaction. Growing up in highly digital environments does not prepare anyone for customer conflict, emotional tension or nuanced service.

At the same time, older employees may need support adapting to new platforms and shifting expectations. Both realities matter.

Investment in people is no longer optional. Organisations have to actively teach emotional resilience, communication, customer language, conflict management, listening and service recovery. Exceptional experience is rarely accidental. It is practised every day.

6. Employee expectations have changed too

One of the harder things for organisations to accept is that employees have changed as much as customers have. This is not only generational. It is also shaped by what people lived through during and after the Covid pandemic.

The push to bring employees back into the office carries both benefits and tension. Rebuilding connection, collaboration and shared purpose matters. So does the flexibility people have come to value.

Many organisations still approach the conversation from a position of control rather than performance. If someone lacked accountability remotely, they will probably struggle with it in the office too. Location is rarely the root issue.

The real leadership challenge is designing work that balances productivity, flexibility, collaboration, wellbeing and culture. Just as customer experience needs to be redesigned, so does employee experience, with the same intentional thinking.

Consumers have changed. Employees have changed. The question is whether organisations are willing to change with them.

Start with your people

Consistent customer experience is not achieved through technology alone, nor through brand guidelines sitting in a PDF, nor through HR rules covered once in an induction.

It is built through intentional employee strategies that align culture, leadership, behaviour, onboarding, empowerment and training around a shared understanding of the experience customers should receive every time.

That is what customers actually feel. Not the slogan, not the latest technology. It comes down to people, your people. Employee experience is the foundation of every customer experience.

Start there.