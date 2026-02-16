South Africa
    China drops tariffs on imports from 53 African countries

    Starting May 1, 2026, China will scrap tariffs on imports from 53 African countries. This opens the door wider for African exporters and tightens trade links between Beijing and the continent.
    By Kevin Yao
    16 Feb 2026
    A cargo ship carrying containers approaches a terminal of the Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
    According to Chinese state media, Beijing isn't just getting rid of tariffs. They're also looking to hammer out more joint economic deals and make it easier for African goods to get into China, thanks to things like their "green channel" for trade.

    This zero-tariff move wipes out customs duties on qualifying African exports. Experts say this levels the playing field for African commodities and manufactured goods, making them more attractive in China’s huge market.

    A deepening China-Africa trade relationship

    China has been Africa’s top trading partner for years. In 2024, trade between the two hit almost $296bn—a sign of just how close their economic ties have become.

    Tariffs can easily knock developing countries out of the competition, especially in sectors like agriculture and processed goods. Cutting tariffs reduces export costs and gives African producers a real shot at increasing their share of the Chinese market.

    The bigger picture

    China already offers zero-tariff access to least developed countries under WTO rules, and a lot of African exports—especially in manufacturing and agriculture—have benefited. But this new policy goes further.

    By extending zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African nations with formal diplomatic ties, China is signalling a bigger commitment to Africa’s place in the global economy.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    About Kevin Yao

    Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman.
