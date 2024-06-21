Industries

    Biovac, EuBiologics partner to boost Africa meningitis vaccine

    21 Jun 2024
    South African biopharmaceutical manufacturer, Biovac, has signed a technology transfer agreement with global South Korean based manufacturer EuBiologics, for the technology transfer of a Meningococcal Meningitis pentavalent conjugate vaccine.
    Source: @biovac_inst/X
    Source: @biovac_inst/X

    This agreement will fill a significant gap in the prevention and treatment of meningitis in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in the meningitis belt stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east, where there are unique circulating serotypes particularly, serotype X.

    The collaboration between the two companies was initially announced in September 2023 when a memorandum of understanding was signed.

    Meningococcal meningitis is a bacterial form of meningitis, a serious infection of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Meningococcal meningitis is associated with high fatality (up to 50% when untreated). Meningococcal meningitis is observed worldwide; however, each region of the world has differing circulating serotypes.

    CEOs praise historic agreement

    Morena Makhoana, Biovac chief executive officer, states, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with EuBiologics especially on the sidelines of a very important launch of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator.

    "This initiative, coupled with the signing of the agreement, will align and ensure that the peoples of Africa benefit from not only a vaccine that is designed for them, but it also ensures that African vaccine manufacturing is sustainable. We look forward to a long and lasting relationship with EuBiologics.”

    Baik Yeong-ok, EuBiologics chief executive officer, expressed his enthusiasm stating: “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for technology transfer and supply with Biovac for the pentavalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine.

    "This collaboration between the two companies will serve as a good model, and I am hopeful it will lead to improved global public health, capacity building for an African manufacturer, and, most importantly, a positive impact on people's lives against meningococcal diseases in Africa."

    The agreement was signed in Paris, where Biovac and EuBiologics are attending the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation, hosted by France, alongside the African Union and Gavi, at which GAVI’s innovative financing instrument, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) was recently launched.

    AVMA is designed to disburse up to $1bn to African vaccine manufacturers over the next 10 years. It aims to act as a catalyst for an ecosystem reset, enabling sustainable vaccine manufacturing on the continent in line with the African Union’s goal for 60% of Africa’s vaccine requirements to be met by African manufacturers by 2040.

    Read more: Biovac, EuBiologics
