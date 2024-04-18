Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PRIMC ConferenceBroad MediaSA SharesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Fintech News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cryptocurrency exchange, Binance secures Dubai license

    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    On Thursday, 18 April 2024, Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it obtained a license from Dubai's regulator VARA.
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic.
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic.

    This license enables the platform to cater to retail clients, along with qualified and institutional ones.

    Additionally, under the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license, Binance FZE's unit will expand its services to include margin trading and staking products for qualified users, beyond spot trading and fiat services, as stated in its announcement.

    Alongside several stipulations, VARA requested that Changpeng Zhao, chairman of Binance.US surrender his voting control of Binance FZE as one of the last conditions. Reports indicate that the Dubai authority aimed to ensure Binance's compliance with US authorities, which included Zhao stepping down.

    Obtaining the complete regulatory license could be a game-changer for Binance, which has faced rigorous regulatory scrutiny for the past couple of years.

    For the past two years, Binance has been embroiled in a legal dispute with US authorities, facing accusations of misconduct, including mishandling user funds. Last June, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance, alleging various violations and deceptive practices regarding investor information and KYC regulations.

    The Commission claimed that Binance knowingly disregarded regulations for financial gain, jeopardising customer safety. Eventually, Zhao resigned as chief executive officer and pleaded guilty to federal charges. Additionally, he stepped down as chairman of Binance.US.

    Binance is actively seeking crypto-friendly jurisdictions to establish its headquarters. Chief executive officer, Richard Teng announced that the exchange, currently without a formal headquarters, is in search of a suitable location.

    Read more: financial services provider, cryptocurrency, Binance
    NextOptions

    Related

    Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, sits as he waits to face prosecution for tax evasion and money laundering at the federal high court in Abuja, Nigeria, 4 April 2024. Reuters/ Abraham Achirga
    Detained Binance executive in court on Nigerian tax, money laundering charges
     4 Apr 2024
    Surging cryptocurrency prices have brought more scrutiny to the local crypto market. Source: DS Stories/Pexels
    FCSA crypto licensing cause for cautious optimism and concerns
     20 Mar 2024
    Crypto takes one step closer to regulation in South Africa. Source: Coinahko/Unsplash
    South Africa takes lead in crypto regulation, approving 59 licenses
     14 Mar 2024
    Yande Nomvete, operations manager for Africa at Binance
    Yande Nomvete is championing financial inclusion in Africa through crypto
    8 Mar 2024
    Binance logo is seen in this illustration. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    Nigeria cracks down on crypto, Binance execs caught in crossfire
     29 Feb 2024
    Image source: welcomia –
    Can crypto regulation help SA shake off FATF greylisting?
     16 Feb 2024
    The Bitcoin price surge is predicted to continue throughout 2024. Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash
    Bitcoin rollercoaster rides on with halving and regulatory legitimacy still to come
     15 Feb 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Cryptoverse: Will bitcoin behave better on Wall Street?
     23 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz