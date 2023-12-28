Absa partners with Cars.co.za to drive automotive excellence in South Africa

With input from car owners, rigorous test drives, and expert judgments from a panel of 19 judges, the awards recognise excellence across 13 categories, catering to every budget and lifestyle.

This new collaboration promises to drive innovation in South Africa’s automotive awards landscape. Beyond the traditional gala event where winners are announced, this partnership introduces a shopping mall activation, bringing the winning vehicles and finalists directly to consumers.

Scheduled alongside the gala event, the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards Activation, taking place at Sandton City Mall from 1-3 March, will showcase all 39 finalist vehicles from various brands under one roof. Visitors can inspect, test drive, and engage with Cars.co.za advisors as well as Absa dealership partners, streamlining the car buying process in an immersive experience.

Charl Potgieter, managing executive of Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance, says, “Our collaboration with Cars.co.za goes beyond accolades; it symbolises a stride towards inclusive growth and innovation within the automotive sector. Together, we aim to elevate consumer experiences, empower informed decisions, and cultivate a vibrant automotive community.”

The partnership goes beyond recognition - it embodies Absa's newly announced tagline, "Your Story Matters." Empowering individuals to share their car journeys and aspirations, Absa has introduced the “Your Ride, Your Story” podcast, inviting consumers to narrate their car stories on-site in Sandton City Mall during the activation on Sunday, 03 March 2024 between 12h00 & 15h00. This inclusive environment resonates with Absa's dedication to bridging gaps and celebrating each unique story, epitomising that every journey, from first cars to dream cars, carries significance because #YourStoryMatters.

The Cars.co.za Consumer Awards, sponsored by Absa, represents a significant leap forward for South Africa's automotive industry, promising growth and innovation for all partners involved while delivering ease and convenience to consumers as well as car enthusiasts alike.

For more information about the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards sponsored by Absa, visit: https://www.cars.co.za/content/carsawards/