A new chapter begins for young readers in South Africa

National literacy movement reaches a powerful milestone at Masivuke Primary School.

Cotton On Foundation Beyond Words Library at Masivuke School

A new chapter in South Africa’s literacy journey has begun. The Cotton On Foundation, Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, and The Bookery have officially opened the first library under the Beyond Words project at Masivuke Primary School in Philippi Township, Cape Town.

Beyond Words is a national literacy movement designed to improve reading outcomes for young learners across South Africa. The opening of this library marks the first tangible milestone in a long term effort to place books, learning spaces and reading support into schools where these essentials have often been absent.

The urgency of this work is clear. Around 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa are unable to read for meaning and many public schools still do not have libraries. Beyond Words, led by the Cotton On Foundation, was created to help shift this reality through sustained investment, practical support and strong partnerships with schools that are determined to see their learners succeed.

Masivuke Primary School serves a community that continues to navigate the lasting effects of inequality shaped by South Africa’s past. With limited infrastructure and learning resources, building strong reading foundations has not always been easy. Yet the school’s leadership has remained committed to creating better opportunities for its learners and to building a lasting culture of reading. Across the country, many schools share the same determination while working with very limited resources, and this is where Beyond Words aims to help.

Cotton On Foundation ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha Acanda Jaswa

A space where stories begin

At each partner school, the Beyond Words programme will deliver a comprehensive solution designed to strengthen literacy over time. This includes building or refurbishing libraries in under-resourced schools, providing age-appropriate books that speak to the local context and introducing digital tools such as tablets or laptops to support reading programmes.

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“Every child deserves to experience the joy and power of reading. Collaborating with the Cotton On Foundation and the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation to bring the Beyond Words campaign to life ensures that more children will have access to books and beautiful spaces to read them in," said Shelley de Wet, managing director at The Bookery. “Working together takes the impact further and deeper – showing children they matter, their voices count, and they can imagine and shape their own future.”

Teacher training and ongoing library support also form a key part of the programme, helping ensure that the library becomes an active, living part of the school long after the doors first open. This project forms part of the Cotton On Foundation’s broader vision to invest into education initiatives across South Africa over the next five years.

“The opening of this library is deeply meaningful for all of us,” says Tim Diamond, general manager of the Cotton On Foundation. “Since 2012, we’ve invested more than R175m in South Africa, supporting some of the country’s most at-risk young people. And our commitment to the future remains as strong as ever, with a focus on Education, youth mental health and environmental impact.”

Inspiring the next generation of readers

The opening brought excitement and energy to the school grounds. The event was attended by internationally recognised actress and philanthropist, Cotton On Foundation ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha, whose long standing commitment to youth development extends through the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation as well. Also in attendance were Western Cape Minister of Education David Maynier, head of the Cotton On Foundation worldwide Tim Diamond, and author Sihle Nontshokweni.

“Education has always been one of the most powerful tools we have to uplift young people,” says Mbatha. “Standing in this library today and seeing the excitement in these learners’ eyes is incredibly moving. Books open worlds. They give children the freedom to dream, to learn and to believe in possibilities far beyond what they see around them.”

With the first Beyond Words library now open, this is only the beginning. The movement will continue to roll out across schools in South Africa, bringing books, learning spaces and reading support to many more learners who deserve the chance to discover the power of reading.

For more information, follow the Cotton On Foundation on social media: @cottononfoundation.



