5 effective strategies to ease employee anxiety during leadership changes

If the pandemic taught us anything about work culture, it’s that change can be exhausting. Our brains are programmed to recognise patterns. If we’ve tried an approach that worked before, we will likely do it again. Change, especially in leadership, can be disruptive for a business as it may bring new perspectives, strategies and cultures, which can create some insecurity about the future for some employees.

Kgomotso Ramoenyane, executive general manager of Human Resources at Business Partners Limited

The uncertainty of what’s to come can introduce anxiety to the workplace where staff find themselves on high-alert – constantly paying attention to their environment for clues as to what’s to come and how these new changes could impact them. This requires immense energy and if the change is constant or complex – change fatigue sets in.

Kgomotso Ramoenyane, executive general manager of Human Resources at Business Partners Limited, says change fatigue is characterised by feelings of exhaustion and negativity, which can decrease motivation and lead to resistance and despondency towards work-related activity.

“If you address change early, you can ease a lot of anxiety for your employees – regardless of the reasons behind it,” says Ramoenyane, who highlights the following five strategies to effectively manage leadership transitions.

1. Communicate with transparency

Fear and confusion around leadership changes are often due to a lack of forthcoming and transparent communication. Communicating openly and proactively with your teams about these changes can alleviate anxiety and avoid the pitfalls of apathy among employees.

“Let your staff know why certain changes are being made and be honest about how the team will be impacted. It’s also important to be open to feedback and invite the questions that they will have,” advises Ramoenyane.

2. Acknowledge discomfort

Adapting to a new reality can be uncomfortable for many and can bring up a complex array of emotions for employees as they try to grapple with finding a sense of stability again.

Ramoenyane encourages business owners to acknowledge how change impacts their staff: “Taking a ‘business-as-usual’ approach will not eliminate this discomfort and may in fact increase the stress your staff is likely feeling.

“Providing resources and support can help individuals work through feelings of, for example, loss. They may have been close to the leader that’s leaving or moving to another team.”

3. Create daily habits

If uncertainty breeds anxiety, then the antidote must be certainty and stability. Introducing a daily activity and making it habitual can provide a sense of security during times of transformation. Anything from a morning huddle to a 5-minute breathing exercise – so long as it is collective and consistent, it can reduce a lot of anxiety in a team dynamic.

According to Ramoenyane, the reason change is so stressful is because it disrupts a rhythm: “A daily ritual as a team can start a new rhythm and reintroduce a level of calm, stability and community.”

4. Unmask the leader behind the title

Leadership changes can be daunting however introducing the new leader appropriately can go a long way to putting staff at ease about the unknown and reducing the atmosphere of uncertainty. When a new or existing staff member transitions into a leadership position, they need to unmask themselves so they can establish a strong foundation of trust, communication and collaboration.

“Acts like sharing personal experiences, discussing leadership archetypes and work styles can help your staff get to know the new leader better and allow for a more effective and collaborative team dynamic,” says Ramoenyane. Once there is clarity and alignment on what the new leader’s vision and expectations are, the uncertainty and anxiety are reduced.

5. Develop a growth mindset within teams

Stress levels are already somewhat heightened even with a well-communicated change, but advance warnings are not always possible. When change is unexpected, an already stressed workforce can be pushed to feel overwhelmed. A growth mindset can create a positive and productive work environment as it fosters a “can-do” mentality. Where staff may have become resistant to the demands of adapting to a new leadership style or team dynamic, addressing their struggles can become an exercise in transformation.

“Ask your staff what they’re struggling with,” says Ramoenyane. “Coach them through turning an ‘I don’t know how to’ or even an ‘I don’t want to’ into ‘I am learning how to’. This kind of mental flexibility will serve both your business and the lives of your employees as it creates confidence to handle future challenges.”

In conclusion, she advises that employees should embrace innovation and that requires a willingness to learn and grow. “It’s not always comfortable, but contributing at a new level can be rewarding.”



