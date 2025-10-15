2025 Entrepreneur of the Year finalists announced in South Africa

Fifteen South African business owners have been named finalists in the 37th annual Business Partners Limited Entrepreneur of the Year competition, a national initiative recognising entrepreneurs who are driving job creation and innovation amid modest economic growth.

According to Business Partners Limited executive general manager for impact investing, David Morobe, the finalists reflect the resilience and ingenuity of South African entrepreneurship.

“These entrepreneurs represent the forward momentum of South Africa's economy

“They're not just building successful businesses; they're creating jobs, driving innovation, contributing to GDP, and positioning South Africa as a hub for entrepreneurial excellence,” he says.

The 2025 finalists reflect several defining trends. Women entrepreneurs make up two-thirds of the shortlist, with many succeeding in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as mining and construction.

Most entries originate from Gauteng (seven) and the Western Cape (four), with others based in the North West, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

While technology and ICT dominate, industries such as biotechnology, health, professional services, hospitality, and apparel are also represented.

Finalists by category

Emerging Entrepreneur (annual turnover under R10m):

Lebohang Madubanya – Future Nurses Nursing School

Prof Monique Zaahl – GENEdiagnostics

Thandiwe Shema – Jalusi Corporation

Bongiwe Masoka – ZakhiAfrica

Thabile Makhoba – Makhoba Professional Services

Small Business Entrepreneur (annual turnover between R10m and R50m):

Tryphina Moeketsi Maile – The Well Digger Pty Ltd

Raisibe Esther Senoamadi – Bashumi Instruments and Control Services

Wendy Thembeka Dlomo – The Living Collective

Tebogo Kale – Gravitas Minerals

Hamilton Stephenson – Technogrid (Pty) Ltd

Medium Business Entrepreneur (annual turnover above R50m):

Louw Barnardt – Outsourced CFO

Thatiso Dube – Galxboy

Aphiwe Khambule – 21st Century Funeral Services

Damian Michael – Innovo Networks

Eva Biyela – Big Sky Travel and Tours

Winners in each category will be announced following the final judging round, after which one overall winner will be named South Africa’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2025. Two additional honours, Job Creator of the Year and Innovator of the Year, may also be awarded.

The competition concludes at an awards ceremony in late October, where winners will share a prize package valued at R2m, including cash awards, strategic mentorship, and business exposure opportunities.