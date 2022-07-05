Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Mobile & Apps Company news United States

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


5 reasons why building an app is useful for your business

5 Jul 2022
By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
Apps have grown in popularity over the last few years, and it's not hard to see why. They help you reach your customers on mobile devices, saving you time and effort by eliminating the need to create multiple versions of your website, each designed to look good on a different type of screen. Moreover, it is so easy to build an app using a platform like flipbait app builder. So if you haven't already made an app, why not build one? Here are five reasons why building an app is useful for your business.
Photo by on .
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash.

1. What is an app?

An app, in its most basic form, is a computer program designed to run on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Apps often work with internet services such as social media or email to add functionality and interactivity to mobile devices. If you’re looking to build a business app, you can either use existing software platforms (such as Google) or create your own platform. No matter which route you choose, it’s important that you consider your end goals when building your app; will it help achieve long-term strategies or are there ways it could be refined? What about costs? How much does it cost to build an app vs. hiring someone else to do it? Asking such questions early on will help you properly understand whether an app is what you need.

2. A problem facing small businesses

A common problem facing many small businesses is how to stay connected to customers when competing against companies with much larger budgets. One way to get around that issue, as it pertains to online businesses, is through a mobile app. A business can create and market a free mobile app that delivers useful services directly from their brand, making them more accessible than ever before. For example, Starbucks created an app specifically designed for its customers that provides coupons and other offers in addition to a rewards program and customer service. Users can also use apps like Yelp or Groupon to receive discounts on food and other items.

3. Apps give you control over user experience

One of the biggest benefits of having a mobile app versus just relying on your website is control over user experience. When users visit your website they may see something different depending on what device they're using and what operating system they're running — but with a native mobile app, you can ensure that every customer sees exactly what you want them to see every single time. The fact that customers don't like surprises means less opportunity for things to go wrong in your business.

4. Apps drive loyalty and brand engagement

A good app goes a long way toward establishing your brand as mobile-friendly and attracts people who value user experience. You can even use your app to reward customers for positive behaviour, encourage repeat visits, and keep them coming back. These factors are important to building loyalty and retention — two elements of any successful business. For example, Starbucks lets you earn stars as rewards that can be redeemed for free drinks, food, or merchandise. Starbucks has created a community of brand loyalists by giving its customers something fun to do with their mobile devices. The more engaging your app is, the more likely it will motivate users to return and make future purchases.

5. How to build a mobile app

There are many options to choose from when it comes to building a mobile app. Many popular business platforms like WordPress and Squarespace also offer mobile app templates that can make development easier and faster. Just know that no matter which platform you choose, development will take some time and cost money. Also, if you don’t update your app it can be removed from the app stores, so be sure you are ready for the commitment. You could spend as little as $2,000 on a simple database-driven app or as much as $1 million on a fully developed game with graphics, complex functionality, and more. It all depends on what you want your app to do and how complicated it needs to be.

NextOptions



Related

The journey of Lukasz Niepolski - A Polish software engineer turning sales conversations into valuable data
Lebrau PressThe journey of Lukasz Niepolski - A Polish software engineer turning sales conversations into valuable data29 Jun 2022
How SEO can transform your digital presence
Lebrau PressHow SEO can transform your digital presence14 Jun 2022
Pivoting to success: Brent Liang's journey as a breakout tech entrepreneur
Lebrau PressPivoting to success: Brent Liang's journey as a breakout tech entrepreneur7 Jun 2022
Surge in the BNPL market leads to rise in competitive contenders
Surge in the BNPL market leads to rise in competitive contenders31 May 2022
Edtech - modernising education in an ever-growing digital landscape
Lebrau PressEdtech - modernising education in an ever-growing digital landscape31 May 2022
Enhancing product transparency in an age of social responsibility
Lebrau PressEnhancing product transparency in an age of social responsibility30 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz