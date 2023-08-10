Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupSAICAAICPA & CIMAAsk AfrikaOlea South AfricaGreenCapeBinanceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Introducing National Treasury's director-general

10 Aug 2023
Duncan Pieterse has assumed the role as director-general of National Treasury.
Source: National Treasury.
Source: National Treasury.

Pieterse's selection follows a vacancy since June 2022 after Dondo Mogajane's departure.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed Cabinet's approval on Thursday, 10 August.

Formerly, Pieterse led assets and liabilities at the National Treasury, while Ismail Momoniat, a Treasury official, assumed the role after Mogajane's exit.

Pieterse holds a Bachelor of Business Science, MBA, and PhD in economics from the University of Cape Town. He furthered his education with a mid-career Master of Public Administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School. He enriched his academic journey by serving as a visiting research fellow at Brown and Yale universities in the US.

Between 2004 and 2008, Pieterse's roles included that of a development economist and public finance consultant.

NextOptions
Read more: University of Cape Town, Harvard university, Yale University, National Treasury

Related

UCT's Dean of Science steps down
UCT's Dean of Science steps down3 Jul 2023
Source: iStock.
Energy crisis at heart of Godongwana's national treasury budget vote18 May 2023
UCT retains top spot in Africa
UCT retains top spot in Africa16 May 2023
UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA
UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA18 Apr 2023
Saica urges government to promote transparency through public consultation
SAICASaica urges government to promote transparency through public consultation6 Apr 2023
UCT appoints interim vice-chancellor
UCT appoints interim vice-chancellor13 Mar 2023
How SA universities rank globally
How SA universities rank globally8 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Alan Shannon, Nedbank executive: Small Business Services and Private Clients.
Nedbank's Alan Shannon unpacks why cutting the red tape off SMMEs is a national need20 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz