Introducing National Treasury's director-general

Duncan Pieterse has assumed the role as director-general of National Treasury.

Source: National Treasury.

Pieterse's selection follows a vacancy since June 2022 after Dondo Mogajane's departure.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed Cabinet's approval on Thursday, 10 August.

Formerly, Pieterse led assets and liabilities at the National Treasury, while Ismail Momoniat, a Treasury official, assumed the role after Mogajane's exit.

Pieterse holds a Bachelor of Business Science, MBA, and PhD in economics from the University of Cape Town. He furthered his education with a mid-career Master of Public Administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School. He enriched his academic journey by serving as a visiting research fellow at Brown and Yale universities in the US.

Between 2004 and 2008, Pieterse's roles included that of a development economist and public finance consultant.