OnTheFrontLine:

Usually Dr Roslyn Lutaaya would be managing acute and chronic adult and child illnesses and providing basic antenatal care at Albow Gardens Clinic in Milnerton. But since the start of the pandemic, she works almost exclusively on screening, testing and treating patients presenting with suspected Covid-19 infection as well as managing confirmed Covid-19 cases telephonically. Her daily routine sees her working in full personal protective equipment in the dedicated Covid-19 Unit.

Dr Roslyn Lutaaya

"During my daily routine, I have to be constantly vigilant; always being mindful of and practising infection control. It makes the job of caring for patients more mentally difficult. My family life and behaviour outside of work has also had to change, because I must change my clothing and shower before I can greet my children and family," Lutayaa says.One of the things that keeps her motivated is that she tries not to focus on the pandemic statistics, especially during her free time, tackles each day as it comes and gives herself and others grace. "We can only do our best for each patient - the rest is up to God," Lutaaya said.She said it was important for those in the medical profession to "support each other, and share the burden and responsibility"."Don’t be quick to criticise, offer a solution if you think something can be done better. Be kind to each other. Look for opportunities to help and make sure you ask for help when you need it."She offered the following advice to the public, "Please, always follow the lockdown and social distancing regulations. You are doing this not only to protect yourself, but those around you."