Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Gauteng surges ahead as new Covid-19 epicentre

Gauteng has officially overtaken the Western Cape as the country's Covid-19 epicentre with the highest number of cases cumulatively, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced late on Wednesday.
Image: sanews.gov.za
The smallest, but most densely populated province had recorded 75,015 positive cases, (33.4%) of the national cases, the Western Cape now has 73,292 positive cases (32.6%).

The country's cumulative number of cases stands on 224,665 people, with the total deaths increasing by 100 to 3,602. The number of recoveries is 106,842 (47.5% recovery rate).
The spike in Gauteng infections had been anticipated and expected.

Meanwhile the Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that six members of its Covid-19 war room has contracted the virus. In a statement, the department said its head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, was among those who had tested positive.

The department has also clarified that it had not dug one million graves for Covid-19. “The department does not have a million already open graves, the over a million graves refers to the collective capacity municipalities can take,” said the department.

The clarity came after MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited a gravesite in Tshwane on Wednesday. The gravesite visited has a capacity of about 24,000.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Gauteng, Zweli Mkhize, Bandile Masuku, Mkhululi Lukhele, COVID-19

Related

It would be a grave mistake to order your coffin too late2 hours ago
Covid-19's positive legacy to mining2 hours ago
Strong expectations from consumers for brands and businesses to do more [report]2 hours ago
Interconnectiveness sets the tone of post-Covid responsible investment3 hours ago
Students play an integral role in healthcare delivery: findings from South Africa3 hours ago
Past, present and future: all the ways Covid-19 has changed insurance4 hours ago
How has the global Covid-19 pandemic impacted online behaviour?5 hours ago
Crazy times change behaviour. Forever.6 hours ago

News


Show more

Let's do Biz