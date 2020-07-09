Gauteng surges ahead as new Covid-19 epicentre

Gauteng has officially overtaken the Western Cape as the country's Covid-19 epicentre with the highest number of cases cumulatively, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced late on Wednesday.

The spike in Gauteng infections had been anticipated and expected.

The smallest, but most densely populated province had recorded 75,015 positive cases, (33.4%) of the national cases, the Western Cape now has 73,292 positive cases (32.6%).The country's cumulative number of cases stands on 224,665 people, with the total deaths increasing by 100 to 3,602. The number of recoveries is 106,842 (47.5% recovery rate).Meanwhile the Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that six members of its Covid-19 war room has contracted the virus. In a statement, the department said its head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, was among those who had tested positive.The department has also clarified that it had not dug one million graves for Covid-19. “The department does not have a million already open graves, the over a million graves refers to the collective capacity municipalities can take,” said the department.The clarity came after MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited a gravesite in Tshwane on Wednesday. The gravesite visited has a capacity of about 24,000.