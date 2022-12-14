Industries

Data science bursaries up for grabs through ExploreAI Academy competition

14 Dec 2022
African data science academy, Explore AI Academy is offering a free data science or data engineering course to three creative and resourceful applicants in 2023. Each course is valued at R70,000.
Image source: Pixabay from
Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

“For ambitious and talented young people, this is the chance of a lifetime to change their future career trajectory through training as a data scientist or data engineer,” says Pete Kropman, head of growth for ExploreAI.

To enter: Applicants must register for the competition itself here.

Once entered, the applicant must use every means at their disposal to encourage others within their social circle or networks to enter the competition as well.

“Creativity is key here – using their social media networks and contacts with friends, colleagues, associates and family, they will encourage other ambitious potential data scientists to follow their example and enter too,” Kropman says.

There is no limit to the number of people that can be referred, but each referral must enter the competition as well before the additional entry will be awarded. Each referral that comes as a result of applicants’ efforts before the closing date will net the entrant bonus entries. The three entrants with the most entries will have their course fee in 2023 fully covered.

It’s that simple.

The prizes are only applicable for ExploreAI Academy’s courses that start on 16 January 2023. The competition closes at midnight on 9 January 2023.

To find out more about ExploreAI Academy’s courses, visit https://go.explore.ai/courses

