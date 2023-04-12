Green Economy job opportunities in Mpumalanga

The Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency is currently accepting applications for suitable candidates to join the pioneering Cluster team.

“The Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency is a non-profit organisation that works to advance a sustainable and inclusive green economy and create shared value in the Mpumalanga province. We work both at the micro and macro level supporting green-tech SMEs build their businesses, enabling bigger businesses to improve their environmental footprint, and assisting the provincial government to create the right environment for a more resilient green economy. Ultimately, we are helping to facilitate more investment and stimulate job creation into Mpumalanga’s green economy,” said Nkosinathi Nkonyane, interim cluster executive. “This pioneering team will be in a position to help shape the future of the green economy in the province,” he added.

The MGCA has the following job opportunities available in Mpumalanga:

Programme manager



Administration manager



Communications manager

Please visit the following link for full details and application process: https://mpumalangagreencluster.co.za/vacancies/

The Cluster has made significant progress to date, in particular to systematically engage with businesses in the province to identify and highlight opportunities and barriers for green economy projects in Mpumalanga. Through these engagements, the cluster is building the foundations for an ecosystem of competitiveness in Water, Energy, Sustainable Agriculture and Circular Economy. The Cluster has had several hundred engagements with the private sector to understand barriers and opportunities and it has launched several capacity building programmes and technical support interventions in Mpumalanga.



