Outsourced CFO to host fifth Founders Conference in Cape Town

Outsourced CFO is excited to host its fifth Founders Conference - a leading SME event created to connect, inspire and motivate South African entrepreneurs from all industries.

As Outsourced CFO’s flagship event, Founders Conference brings together successful business leaders and fellow entrepreneurs to network and share their experiences and insights. The high-energy conference features several short, jam-packed keynotes and panel discussions by top founders and dynamic speakers.

Outsourced CFO is passionate about helping founders to scale and grow their businesses using expert CFO services, cloud accounting, and automation software. Louw Barnardt, co-founder and managing director of Outsourced CFO, says successful entrepreneurs also recognise the importance of learning and exchanging ideas. “Entrepreneurship can be a lonely road. Outsourced CFO wants to bring together founders to support each other, learn from each other, and be energised by each other. The energy in the room at Founders Conference is always infectious.”

Barnardt says Founders Conference is not just a meaningful networking opportunity but will also leave attendees with actionable insights to apply in their businesses. “This event has become a pillar in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and is not to be missed by any serious founder.”

Founders Conference takes place on 22 November in Cape Town from 17h00 to 20h00 and is sponsored by Xero and Zoho. Visit https://www.foundersevents.co.za/ to secure your spot.

About Outsourced CFO

Founded in 2013, Outsourced CFO is an award-winning CFO services, cloud accounting and automation company. We serve rapidly growing organisations, helping them to realise the impact of their vision. Our team consists of 60 innovative finance professionals, and has served over 700 companies in 18 countries around the world. Drawing from deep technical and professional wells of expertise, we help founder and management teams build world-class finance functions to support their growth.

Building a world-class finance function for your growing company.

Scaling up is complex. Simplify it with CFO, cloud accounting, and automation expertise.



