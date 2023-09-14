The quest is on to transform small businesses into long term success stories

Qualifying SMEs urged to apply for Quest Ultra Challenge.

Small and medium businesses (SMEs) have the potential to shape our future and change our world for the better. Considering the enormous impact that small businesses have on the South African economy and on alleviating unemployment, supporting and empowering entrepreneurs is vital.

As such, the Quest Ultra Challenge has been launched which will see 15 small business management teams being awarded full scholarships for this innovative scale-up programme.

Sponsored by 10X Entrepreneurs (10X-e), a division of leading South African SME development specialist and impact investor, Edge Growth, this 12-month journey will take these small businesses to the next level.

“Our mission with the Quest Ultra Challenge is to equip qualifying small business entrepreneurs and management teams with a proven operating system that transforms the team’s daily grind into a successful quest, helping them to establish systems that have propelled some of the most successful scale ups to their summits,” says Jason Goldberg, chief executive for NXT-9 and co-founder and executive director, Edge Growth.

With a focus on implementing lasting building blocks and processes for success, qualifying SMEs will gain access to cutting-edge technology through NXT-9, an online business scaling software developed by CEOs and business coaches. This technology equips small and medium-sized businesses to scale effectively.

This resource will enable SMEs to build winning strategies, with a guided step-by- step process to get teams executing on the big priorities within the business.

To qualify for consideration for the Quest Ultra Challenge, businesses need a turnover between R3m and R50m per year, be majority black owned, have three or more managerial staff, and be ambitious about growth.

“Four to eight hours a month is all it will take for these businesses to benefit from a proven system to build a successful company that thrives,” Goldberg says.

Then deadline for applications is 17 September 2023.

For more information, visit www.questultrachallenge.com or click here to apply.



