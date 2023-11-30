Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedNSBC.AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    GoMetro completes R214m funding round

    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    SA tech company GoMetro that operates in the fleet management space, has announced the successful completion of a £9m (R214m) Series A funding round.
    Justin Coetzee, founder of GoMetro | image supplied
    Justin Coetzee, founder of GoMetro | image supplied

    The round was led by new investor Zenobē, with significant participation by FutureGrowth Asset Managers. Following-on in the Series A round were existing investors 4 Decades Capital, Hlayisani Capital, Tritech Global, Kalon Venture Partners, ESquared Ventures and Greg Fury.

    The infusion of capital will serve as a catalyst for GoMetro's mission to digitise heavy duty commercial transport operations and further develop its state-of-the-art fleet management platform in its key markets of the United Kingdom, EU, USA and South Africa.

    Fleet owners operate in a highly competitive space in both the bus and truck sector. The risk of losing market share to competitors who are rapidly adopting technology solutions can be minimised if fleet operators can position their operations for growth and stay competitive in the ever-changing market.

    GoMetro aims to use this funding to strengthen its software platform to provide fleet operators with even more robust tools for managing and optimising all-electric fleets. This includes refining existing features and introducing new functionalities that align with the evolving needs of the industry, as well as expanding the number of devices supported on GoMetro Bridge.

    “Embracing data-driven decision-making systems that empower operators to better manage fleet utilisation, optimise resources, reduce risk and enhance customer satisfaction can be a real competitive edge that catapults transport companies beyond the reach of their competitors,” states GoMetro founder, Justin Coetzee.

    The landscape of heavy goods vehicle electrification is undergoing rapid evolution, marked by the emergence of electric vehicle (EV) models in big bus and truck models, championed by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as BYD, Yutong, Higer, Renault, Volvo, and Scania. This is true for both electric buses and commercial truck models.

    Yet, the seamless integration of EVs into predominantly diesel fleets present challenges related to business continuity and the effective management of business operations powered by multiple data sources - such as telematics data, data from battery management systems and charger management systems.

    Read more: funding, Justin Coetzee, GoMetro
    NextOptions


    Related

    Local recruitment startup Jobjack secures R45m investment
    Local recruitment startup Jobjack secures R45m investment
    6 Nov 2023
    SA logitech startup Tripplo secures R34m investment
    SA logitech startup Tripplo secures R34m investment
    12 Oct 2023
    Peach Payments secures R580m in funding
    Peach Payments secures R580m in funding
    3 Oct 2023
    Zambian neobank Lupiya secures $8.25m funding
    Zambian neobank Lupiya secures $8.25m funding
    18 Sep 2023
    Basa PESP4 call for proposals now open
    Business and Arts South AfricaBasa PESP4 call for proposals now open
    Why the right funding is important to grow your business
    Why the right funding is important to grow your business
     4 Sep 2023
    Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions
    Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions
    24 Aug 2023
    Fintech solutions. Source: Supplied
    SA's unbanked attracts funding for fintech startups
     12 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz