12 African sartups selected for Fast Accelerator programme

Following the conclusion of its two-week online boot camp, which saw 60+ tech companies participate in intensive online training with experienced mentors, Fast Accelerator's cohort of 12 startups will progress to a five-week comprehensive acceleration experience in Silicon Valley, California starting in October.

The programme received over, applications from 35 countries in Africa, spanning a diverse range of industry sectors, including financial services (128 applications), healthcare (95 applications), agriculture (235 applications), transportation and logistics (60 applications), clean technology and energy (57 applications), and creative media and entertainment (40 applications).

Applicants represented a broad mix of cloud-based products and services serving businesses throughout Africa, harnessing AI to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and address critical challenges in their respective domains.

Applicants had to be based in Africa, ready to scale or expand within the continent, and have an established product-market fit while addressing one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The FA23 cohort features the following startups:

Zeeh Africa (finyech): AI-powered open banking platform connecting businesses to financial data

Sumundi (e-commerce): Intelligent e-commerce platform for Africa’s retail businesses

Cotrust Equity (fintech): The Uber for micro-lending in Africa

Trucki (supply chain): AI-powered haulage infrastructure connecting cargo stakeholders

Orange VFX (creative media): Delivering high-quality animation and visual effects that help African businesses

10mg Pharma (healthtech): AI-driven cost savings on medications for chronic pain patients

Wallx (fintech): Payment and business solution for small business owners

Moosbu (fintech): Empowering SMEs with AI for sales and financing

KCG Aquatec Fish Farming (agtech): Aquaculture infrastructure helping fish farmers grow their businesses sustainably

Aibanc (fintech): AI-powered Banking for High Earners Not Rich Yet (Henry)

Zendawa Africa (healthtech): Enabling neighbourhood pharmacies to sell online

Greenbii (fintech): AI-driven asset financing and software management platform for SMEs

Beginning 23 October, the FA23 cohort will participate in a wide array of activities, including training, AI integration, business development, fundraising, and various other events.

They will work closely with Intel and Microsoft on co-innovation projects, receive sales and marketing support, and gain go-to-market enablement to broaden their audience reach.