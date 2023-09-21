Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

AWIEFEdge GrowthStartwiseSME South AfricaThe Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedOnPoint PRHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

How To Start Up News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Entrepreneurship jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


12 African sartups selected for Fast Accelerator programme

21 Sep 2023
Flapmax has announced the twelve companies selected for the second cohort of the Fast Accelerator startup programme, created in partnership with Microsoft to help strengthen and scale Africa's digital ecosystem.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Following the conclusion of its two-week online boot camp, which saw 60+ tech companies participate in intensive online training with experienced mentors, Fast Accelerator's cohort of 12 startups will progress to a five-week comprehensive acceleration experience in Silicon Valley, California starting in October.

The programme received over, applications from 35 countries in Africa, spanning a diverse range of industry sectors, including financial services (128 applications), healthcare (95 applications), agriculture (235 applications), transportation and logistics (60 applications), clean technology and energy (57 applications), and creative media and entertainment (40 applications).

Applicants represented a broad mix of cloud-based products and services serving businesses throughout Africa, harnessing AI to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and address critical challenges in their respective domains.

Applicants had to be based in Africa, ready to scale or expand within the continent, and have an established product-market fit while addressing one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The FA23 cohort features the following startups:

  • Zeeh Africa (finyech): AI-powered open banking platform connecting businesses to financial data
  • Sumundi (e-commerce): Intelligent e-commerce platform for Africa’s retail businesses
  • Cotrust Equity (fintech): The Uber for micro-lending in Africa
  • Trucki (supply chain): AI-powered haulage infrastructure connecting cargo stakeholders
  • Orange VFX (creative media): Delivering high-quality animation and visual effects that help African businesses
  • 10mg Pharma (healthtech): AI-driven cost savings on medications for chronic pain patients
  • Wallx (fintech): Payment and business solution for small business owners
  • Moosbu (fintech): Empowering SMEs with AI for sales and financing
  • KCG Aquatec Fish Farming (agtech): Aquaculture infrastructure helping fish farmers grow their businesses sustainably
  • Aibanc (fintech): AI-powered Banking for High Earners Not Rich Yet (Henry)
  • Zendawa Africa (healthtech): Enabling neighbourhood pharmacies to sell online
  • Greenbii (fintech): AI-driven asset financing and software management platform for SMEs

Beginning 23 October, the FA23 cohort will participate in a wide array of activities, including training, AI integration, business development, fundraising, and various other events.

They will work closely with Intel and Microsoft on co-innovation projects, receive sales and marketing support, and gain go-to-market enablement to broaden their audience reach.

NextOptions

Related

Source: Twitter/@BlockchainZA
#AfricaMonth: Why Web3 needs Africa and what you can do about it?15 May 2023
Image supplied. Lauren Mitchell, creative group lead at Accenture Song will represent Africa at this year’s Cannes See It Be It programme, an accelerator programme for women who have just stepped into a leadership role within their agency
'See It Be It': Overcoming gender barriers in the creative space21 Apr 2023
Space startups urged to apply to 2023 AWS accelerator programme
Space startups urged to apply to 2023 AWS accelerator programme3 Feb 2023
GrindstoneX, Naspers Lab reveal first cohort of female entrepreneurs
GrindstoneX, Naspers Lab reveal first cohort of female entrepreneurs31 Jan 2023
Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa
Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa31 Jan 2023
African startups wow in local accelerator programme
UCT Graduate School of BusinessAfrican startups wow in local accelerator programme23 Aug 2022
3 SA startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme
3 SA startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme14 Mar 2022
Telecel Group names 10 African startups for &quot;prestigious&quot; acceleration programme
Telecel Group names 10 African startups for "prestigious" acceleration programme14 Mar 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz