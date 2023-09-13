Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#SAOGC2023: Gwede Mantashe claims CIA is funding anti-gas NGOs

13 Sep 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
Gwede Mantashe was immediately given the stage when he arrived at the 3rd annual Southern Africa Oil and Gas Conference which kicked off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday. The minister then took the opportunity to invite fossil fuel investors to South Africa, claiming that "we are open for business".
Source: Lindsey Schutters
Source: Lindsey Schutters

Mantashe, who was not scheduled to speak, entered during a robust discussion about decolonising the gas value chain in Africa. The minister is a noted proponent for natural gas and, when invited on stage, spoke boldly about the prospects for the local LNG market.

“South Africa alone holds an estimated 27 billion barrels of oil and 50 trillion cubic feet of gas,” said the minister. The gas estimate is based on Total’s preliminary exploration of the Orange Basin which extends from Namibia down to the Cape.

Shell finds hydrocarbons in latest Namibia exploration well
Shell finds hydrocarbons in latest Namibia exploration well

By 12 Jul 2023

“South Africa stands to benefit from R288bn of investment in the Total Energies project in the Western Cape. Converting that gas into wealth is an exercise that we must undertake,” continued Mantashe.

Energy transition

The minister’s keynote address reiterated his views that LNG must be a central part of the energy transition, alongside nuclear. He cited the media’s role in turning public sentiment against exploring these opportunities.

“In South Africa, the term is ‘seismic explosion’ and that is a deliberate term selected to block it. Seismic exploration is not exploration, it is pre-exploration to check whether there is a deposit or not. If there is a deposit then we grant a permit for exploration,” explained the minister.

He went on to lament the court cases that have been brought to halt seismic exploration, referring to the low GDP growth experienced in the first two quarters of 2023 and the possible positive effects tapping into the energy deposits will bring.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that we exploit these deposits and convert it into wealth for the country,” he said.

Mantashe’s complaints are well documented, claiming that the court action to halt exploration has already driven Shell and ENI to discover oil in other African countries that don’t offer resistance. This line of reasoning lead to accusations of foreign entities meddling in South African affairs.

Foreign entities

“The NGOs that take us to court have unlimited resources and are funded by foreign entities. When an NGO is funded by a Ford Foundation or a number of those entities with legacies, you don’t rule out that some are funded by the CIA and therefore it is deliberate to block development,” claimed Mantashe.

“The use of fossil fuels for the energy transition is being threatened by some in the energy transition debate. We were given $8.5bn with the intention to get us to move quick out of coal into renewables… it doesn’t make sense for us to move away from what we have and what is reliable.”

Mantashe is advocating for further testing of the reliability of renewables and that the country not undervalue fossil fuels. He urged researchers to “go and check” what is happening in Sweden and Germany that forced those governments to re-evaluate their commitments to renewables.

Sweden is committing to more nuclear in its energy mix and a German wind farm is being cleared to expand an open pit coal mine.

Mantashe closed his address by inviting investors to come and explore the fossil fuel opportunities in South Africa, claiming that the country is “open for business” and will “take those battles to the end”.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Read more: Shell, natural gas, Gwede Mantashe, LNG, geopolitics, Lindsey Schutters

Related

USB-C charging on the iPhone may solve the world's problems. Source: Lindsey Schutters
An iPhone switch to USB-C could save the world2 days ago
Panel discussion at Novacom
WACS undersea cable fixed, but infrastructure bosses call for more resilience7 Sep 2023
Load shedding hacks to keep the lights on. Source: Pixabay/Pexels
#BizTech: Load shedding will get worse, here's how to make it better5 Sep 2023
Capitec has over 20 million users.
Capitec month end woes continue, but not as bad as last year1 Sep 2023
Mining is a tough industry for women. Source: Dominik Vanyi/Unsplash
#WomensMonth: How Kholo Letsie survives life at a mine31 Aug 2023
Mopani's Mufulira copper mine employs 5,000 people directly. Source: Mopani Copper Mines
Sibanye-Stillwater stock tumbles after earnings, still chasing Mopani30 Aug 2023
Vodacom Western Cape has expanded 5G access with the spectrum acquired in the Ices auction. Source: Zz/Pexels
Vodacom invests R570m to improve Western Cape network connectivity29 Aug 2023
Threads for web launches. Source: Meta.com
Threads for web launches as Trump returns to X25 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz