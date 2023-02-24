Newsmaker: Meet Continental Tyre SA's new MD Matt Livigni

Recently Continental Tyre South Africa announced that it appointed Matt Livigni to be its new managing director (MD). Livigni, who has worked for Continental for 33 years, was MD of Continental Tire Canada for six years, and also served as executive director of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada before joining Continental Tyre SA.

Matt Livigni, MD of Continental Tyre South Africa | image supplied

He succeeds Martin Buday, who headed up the South African operations from 2020, and has been appointed to lead Continental’s South East Europe division. Livigni has held various roles at Continental, including sales, marketing and product management, with a particular emphasis on the commercial vehicle tyre (CVT) segment.

Bizcommunity caught up Livigni to find out more about his new role and his main objectives as MD of Continental Tyre SA.

Congratulations on your appointment. How are you feeling about it?

Thank you, this is really an exciting opportunity for me. I look forward to bringing a different perspective and my experience to grow the company and the great people within it. I am sure I have much to learn as well especially working in such a dynamic and diverse environment.

Tell us about your new role and your goals as Continental Tyre SA’s new MD?

Having moved to South Africa in January this year, my main objective has been to focus on sustainability. The number one priority for me is to ensure the sustainability of local manufacturing of quality tyres for the domestic market, supported by cost-competitive exports that enable future investments and the long-term stability of our plant here in South Africa.

At Continental, we are excited about adapting the materials and production of our tyres to contribute to a better, more sustainable future. For me, this is one of the biggest challenges ahead, which will affect our whole value chain.

Most important for me as the new MD is the growth and development of our people and improving the health of our culture while continuing to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

What are some of your career highlights?

My wealth of experience spans a 33-year career with Continental and 35 years in our industry. My previous roles include sales, marketing, product management, retail management, general management and most recently Managing Director for Continental Tire Canada for the past six years. I now look forward to this new chapter as MD of CTSA.

What kind of approach will you be taking in this new role?

As a people-oriented company, I believe in empowering Continental’s employees while also making a positive contribution to the broader community. We need to continue providing opportunities for both professional and personal development and growth for our staff at every level, while simultaneously addressing the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. At the same time, we have a key role to play in supporting economic growth as a means of creating new job opportunities for all South Africans to tackle the high levels of unemployment.

What do you love most about your career and the industry you are in?

People are my passion, developing them makes me want to get up every morning and start the day. My primary job as a leader is not to have the best ideas and ensure the execution of those ideas, no, my job is to create a culture where these ideas come from the team and the team is developed in a way that they live out their true potential and take ownership for the success of the organisation.

On a personal level, I am looking forward to the opportunity for growth and improvement, and the chance to play a small part in creating a better tomorrow, both for our Continental Tyre SA employees and as well for all of South Africa. My wife Paula and I are also excited about intermingling with all of the wildlife. We look forward to all the great adventures in and around South Africa and Africa in general, particularly engaging with new and diverse people.

Take us through a day in the life of Matt Livigni

The plan, which oftentimes varies from reality, is as follows: 5:30am workout to increase my endorphin and dopamine levels for 20 to 30 minutes. The next 30 minutes would be spent in quiet solitude, prayer and planning for the day.

After a shower and a commute to the office, I spend the first two hours of every day preparing and spending two 30-minute 1:1's with members of the team. (I started this practice years ago when I decided to spend the first two hours of the day on my projects that are most important and require the most amount of focus and energy - the conclusion then for me was that the most important task for me as a senior leader is to look after the culture and development of our people - due to this I meet with everyone across the organisation 1:1 at least once per year).

The rest of the day contains steering and operational activities normally enjoying lunch at my desk (typically leftovers from the night before:)). My plan once up and running here is to spend at least a few days a week during lunch in the plant canteen with the team. During the commute home I normally stop at the local Woolies to grab food for dinner as I am the chef at our house and very much enjoy a glass of wine or two with my beautiful wife Paula while preparing dinner each evening.