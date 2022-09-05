Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Viticulture & Oenology News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Absa Top 10 and Vintage class winners for 2022 announced

5 Sep 2022
The 2022 Absa Top 10 and Vintage class winners have been announced. The annual awards were held at Nooitgedacht on 30 August 2022, where industry, stakeholders and producers gathered to celebrate some of the finest Pinotage wines.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

"As the biggest financier of agriculture in South Africa and with over 100 years of experience, Absa is proud of our longstanding relationship with the Pinotage Association and excited to announce that we are extending our sponsorship," says Faisal Mkhize, Chief Executive for Relationship Banking at Absa Group.

"Pinotage is a national asset and has truly become a symbol of excellence and growth in South African agriculture. We believe that our support for this signature South African varietal is a tangible demonstration of our African heartbeat."

"Our collaborative, longstanding relationship with Absa Bank and their 25-year investment in the Pinotage Association is testament to the bank’s understanding that agriculture is a generational and relational business," says Beyers Truter, Pinotage Association chairman.

This year 130 entries were received, and after the rigorous judging process, the following Pinotage wines were selected as the winners of the coveted Pinotage accolade.

Absa Top 10 Pinotage winners

WineVintageWOWinemaker
Beeslaar Pinotage2020StellenboschAbrie Beeslaar
Beyerskloof Winemakers Reserve Pinotage2018StellenboschAnri Truter
Flagstone Writer's Block Pinotage2020BreedekloofGerhard Swart
Kanonkop Pinotage2019Simonsberg-StellenboschAbrie Beeslaar
Neil Ellis Bottelary Hills Pinotage2018BottelaryWarren Ellis
Brink Family Vineyards Pinotage2019SwartlandDewald Huisamen
Rijk's Reserve Pinotage2016TulbaghAdriaan Jacobs
Simonsig Redhill Pinotage2019StellenboschMichael Malan
Vondeling Bowwood Pinotage2019Voor-PaardebergMatthew Copeland
Windmeul Reserve Pinotage2019PaarlAbraham van Heerden/Michael Kotze

Vintage class winners

WineVintageWOWinemaker
Beyerskloof Diesel Pinotage2011StellenboschAnri Truter
Hill & Dale Pinotage2009StellenboschGuy Webber
Lanzerac Pinotage2001StellenboschWynand Lategan
Neil Ellis Vineyard Selection Jonkershoek Pinotage2012Jonkershoek ValleyWarren Ellis
Rijk's Reserve Pinotage2012TulbaghAdriaan Jacobs
NextOptions
Read more: Pinotage, wine industry, viticulture, agriculture industry, wine vintage, agroprocessing, South Africa wine industry

Related

Source: SanduStefan via
New hatching machine to boost farmer centre output3 days ago
Farming and fertilisers: How ecological practices can make a difference
Farming and fertilisers: How ecological practices can make a difference1 Sep 2022
Scientists look to solve ozone threat to Africa's food security
Scientists look to solve ozone threat to Africa's food security1 Sep 2022
#WomensMonth: Lusanda Moletsane, owner of Khumo Ea Tsebo Advisory Services
#WomensMonth: Lusanda Moletsane, owner of Khumo Ea Tsebo Advisory Services29 Aug 2022
Tiger Brands' agriculture aggregator programme - growing more than just crops
Tiger Brands' agriculture aggregator programme - growing more than just crops29 Aug 2022
Nestlé Needs Youth agri competition winners announced
Nestlé Needs Youth agri competition winners announced29 Aug 2022
Storing cattle feed can improve milk and meat yields: why African farmers aren't doing it
Storing cattle feed can improve milk and meat yields: why African farmers aren't doing it26 Aug 2022
Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected FMD outbreak
Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected FMD outbreak25 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz