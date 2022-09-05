Absa Top 10 and Vintage class winners for 2022 announced

"As the biggest financier of agriculture in South Africa and with over 100 years of experience, Absa is proud of our longstanding relationship with the Pinotage Association and excited to announce that we are extending our sponsorship," says Faisal Mkhize, Chief Executive for Relationship Banking at Absa Group.
"Pinotage is a national asset and has truly become a symbol of excellence and growth in South African agriculture. We believe that our support for this signature South African varietal is a tangible demonstration of our African heartbeat."
"Our collaborative, longstanding relationship with Absa Bank and their 25-year investment in the Pinotage Association is testament to the bank’s understanding that agriculture is a generational and relational business," says Beyers Truter, Pinotage Association chairman.
This year 130 entries were received, and after the rigorous judging process, the following Pinotage wines were selected as the winners of the coveted Pinotage accolade.
|Wine
|Vintage
|WO
|Winemaker
|Beeslaar Pinotage
|2020
|Stellenbosch
|Abrie Beeslaar
|Beyerskloof Winemakers Reserve Pinotage
|2018
|Stellenbosch
|Anri Truter
|Flagstone Writer's Block Pinotage
|2020
|Breedekloof
|Gerhard Swart
|Kanonkop Pinotage
|2019
|Simonsberg-Stellenbosch
|Abrie Beeslaar
|Neil Ellis Bottelary Hills Pinotage
|2018
|Bottelary
|Warren Ellis
|Brink Family Vineyards Pinotage
|2019
|Swartland
|Dewald Huisamen
|Rijk's Reserve Pinotage
|2016
|Tulbagh
|Adriaan Jacobs
|Simonsig Redhill Pinotage
|2019
|Stellenbosch
|Michael Malan
|Vondeling Bowwood Pinotage
|2019
|Voor-Paardeberg
|Matthew Copeland
|Windmeul Reserve Pinotage
|2019
|Paarl
|Abraham van Heerden/Michael Kotze
|Wine
|Vintage
|WO
|Winemaker
|Beyerskloof Diesel Pinotage
|2011
|Stellenbosch
|Anri Truter
|Hill & Dale Pinotage
|2009
|Stellenbosch
|Guy Webber
|Lanzerac Pinotage
|2001
|Stellenbosch
|Wynand Lategan
|Neil Ellis Vineyard Selection Jonkershoek Pinotage
|2012
|Jonkershoek Valley
|Warren Ellis
|Rijk's Reserve Pinotage
|2012
|Tulbagh
|Adriaan Jacobs