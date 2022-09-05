Absa Top 10 and Vintage class winners for 2022 announced

The 2022 Absa Top 10 and Vintage class winners have been announced. The annual awards were held at Nooitgedacht on 30 August 2022, where industry, stakeholders and producers gathered to celebrate some of the finest Pinotage wines.

"As the biggest financier of agriculture in South Africa and with over 100 years of experience, Absa is proud of our longstanding relationship with the Pinotage Association and excited to announce that we are extending our sponsorship," says Faisal Mkhize, Chief Executive for Relationship Banking at Absa Group.

"Pinotage is a national asset and has truly become a symbol of excellence and growth in South African agriculture. We believe that our support for this signature South African varietal is a tangible demonstration of our African heartbeat."

"Our collaborative, longstanding relationship with Absa Bank and their 25-year investment in the Pinotage Association is testament to the bank’s understanding that agriculture is a generational and relational business," says Beyers Truter, Pinotage Association chairman.

This year 130 entries were received, and after the rigorous judging process, the following Pinotage wines were selected as the winners of the coveted Pinotage accolade.

Absa Top 10 Pinotage winners

Wine Vintage WO Winemaker Beeslaar Pinotage 2020 Stellenbosch Abrie Beeslaar Beyerskloof Winemakers Reserve Pinotage 2018 Stellenbosch Anri Truter Flagstone Writer's Block Pinotage 2020 Breedekloof Gerhard Swart Kanonkop Pinotage 2019 Simonsberg-Stellenbosch Abrie Beeslaar Neil Ellis Bottelary Hills Pinotage 2018 Bottelary Warren Ellis Brink Family Vineyards Pinotage 2019 Swartland Dewald Huisamen Rijk's Reserve Pinotage 2016 Tulbagh Adriaan Jacobs Simonsig Redhill Pinotage 2019 Stellenbosch Michael Malan Vondeling Bowwood Pinotage 2019 Voor-Paardeberg Matthew Copeland Windmeul Reserve Pinotage 2019 Paarl Abraham van Heerden/Michael Kotze

Vintage class winners