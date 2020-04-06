Lactalis SA crowned South African Dairy Product of the Year

South African Dairy Product of the Year at the Agri-Expo Qualité Awards has crowned Lactalis SA's Président Extra Mature Cheddar as its 2020 winner. This year's award ceremony of the annual SA Dairy Championships, which took place on 26 March 2020, was presented as a virtual event for the first time in its 187th anniversary in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image Supplied.

1 Fair Cape Dairies Woolworths Whipping Cream Pasteurised 2 Fair Cape Dairies Fair Cape Fresh Cream Pasteurised 3 Fair Cape Dairies Fair Cape Chocolate Dessert 4 Fair Cape Dairies Woolworths Chocolate Mousse 5 Fair Cape Dairies Fair Cape Fresh Full Cream Milk 6 Fair Cape Dairies Fair Cape Full Cream Plain Yoghurt 7 Fair Cape Dairies Fair Cape Full Cream Guava Yoghurt 8 Lactalis SA Woolworths Extra Mature White Cheddar 9 Lactalis SA Président Extra Mature Cheddar 10 Lactalis SA Woolworths Mature Gouda 11 Darling Romery Fresh Cream 12 Darling Romery Full Cream Strawberry Drinking Yoghurt 13 Fairfield Dairy SPAR Fat Free Peach Apricot Yoghurt 14 Fairfield Dairy First Choice Full Cream Peach Apricot Flavoured Smooth Yoghurt 15 Polar Ice Cream Company Strawberry Cheesecake Buttermilk Frozen Yoghurt 16 Polar Ice Cream Company Blueberry Cheesecake Buttermilk Frozen Yoghurt 17 Clover SA Springbok Unsalted Butter 18 Foxenburg Estate Vanilla Greek Style Yoghurt 19 Langbaken Karoo Cheese Langbaken Karoo Crumble 20 Lausanne Dairies Pasteurised Full Cream Milk 21 Limpopo Dairies Hyjo Full Cream Chocolate Caramel Flavoured Smooth Yoghurt 22 Marcel’s Frozen Yoghurt Low Fat English Toffee Frozen Yoghurt 23 Woodlands Dairy First Choice Unsalted Butter

The judging of the competition took place on 27 February in Cape Town before the first coronavirus case was recorded in South Africa."The cancellation of the black-tie event does not put a damper on the fact that a record number of 975 products from 74 manufacturers competed in more than 100 different classes this year. The increase in entries and the fact that 11 new manufacturers joined, is good news for the dairy industry, which is being hampered by challenges such as the ongoing drought and now also the COVID-19 pandemic," says Johan Ehlers, Chief Executive of Agri-Expo.From the entries, only 23 were honoured with the Qualité mark of excellence (full list of the crème de la crème below) and 107 were named SA Champion."This is the third time in five years we have won the Product of the Year award for one of our cheeses," says a proud Marek Warzywoda, general manager: Lactalis SA (LSA)."I am so proud of the LSA team. It is a clear indication of just how high the quality of our products is and how dedicated and diligent our teams are. We would like to thank Agri-Expo for another fantastic and well-organised competition and for upholding such high standards for the local dairy industry. Awards, in particular the Product of the Year accolades, are such incredible testaments to the LSA team’s ongoing ambition to deliver quality products."The chief judge of the championships, dairy expert Alan Fourie, says to produce an exceptional cheddar that can be matured for longer than 10 months is in itself quite a challenge. "The Président Extra Mature Cheddar is full rounded with a sweet, nutty profile that melts in the mouth. Truly an exceptional product which deserves this award as Product of the Year."Agri-Expo expresses its appreciation to the partners of the Qualité Awards, namely Synercore, Lake Foods, Woolworths, MANE, Guth SA, Orchem, Condio, the Milk Producers Organisation (MPO), The Dairy Mail and the South African Society for Dairy Technology (SASDT), for their commitment to the development of the SA dairy industry.