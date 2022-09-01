Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tax Law News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Calculating the real cost of the corporate income tax rate reduction

1 Sep 2022
By: Kristel van Rensburg and Siyanda Gaetsewe
On 24 February 2021, the then Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, announced that the corporate income tax rate would be reduced to 27%. While it was said that the reduction was intended to help businesses grow, it was also announced that the decrease would coincide with the broadening of the tax base by limiting interest deductions and assessed tax losses.
Image source: Le Moal Olivier –
Image source: Le Moal Olivier – 123RF.com

The trade-off seemed like a fair deal. But the real cost of this 1% reduction requires further analysis.

South Africa’s economy remains stagnant, inflation is up and business confidence is down. Apart from the prevailing global economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine, South African businesses have been subjected to local disruptions. These include the July 2021 civil unrest, the floods in Durban, which affected South African businesses nationally, and Eskom’s ongoing inability to meet the nation’s electricity needs.

As lower revenue often culminates in higher debt levels, many companies are shackled by debt and fragile balance sheet positions. According to a World Bank Research Paper, issued in November 2021, government and private debt levels rose to record levels in emerging markets and developing economies.

Against this backdrop, it appears that the National Treasury’s amendments to the assessed loss provisions are another blow for corporate taxpayers. Ultimately, a corporate taxpayer with an accumulated tax loss balance carried forward from previous tax years will not be able to use the entire assessed loss balance. The usable loss will be limited to a maximum of either R1m or 80% of taxable income for that tax year.

The roll forward of assessed tax losses benefited many businesses as it was a means of preserving cash. This allowed companies to repay accumulated debt or to spend on necessary capital outlay when they returned to profitability. But, under the new rules, there will be less available cash for these purposes as income tax will be imposed on a portion of taxable income.

National Treasury is also tightening the rules around the deductibility of interest paid to certain lenders.

While the government recognises that the reduction of the corporate income tax rate is timely, the accompanying tightened rules may be detrimental to the recovery of many companies that suffered financial setbacks in the last few years.

NextOptions

About Kristel van Rensburg and Siyanda Gaetsewe

Kristel van Rensburg is an Executive and Siyanda Gaetsewe, an Associate, in the Tax Practice at ENSafrica.
Read more: corporate income tax, ENSafrica

Related

EOH sues former CEO Asher Bohbot for R1.7bn
EOH sues former CEO Asher Bohbot for R1.7bn29 Jun 2021
When your boss is allowed to read your emails in the era of PoPIA
When your boss is allowed to read your emails in the era of PoPIA8 Jun 2021
A challenging, risk-driven environment awaits us
Bullion PR & CommunicationA challenging, risk-driven environment awaits us19 May 2021
Carbon tax title released just as filing season opens
LexisNexisCarbon tax title released just as filing season opens5 Oct 2020
Minerals Council President Mxolisi Mgojo
#JoburgIndaba: Reinvigorating mining will bring growth3 Oct 2019
Sars tax collection falls short by R14.6bn
Sars tax collection falls short by R14.6bn2 Apr 2019
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz