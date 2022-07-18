Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Roan SystemsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Transport News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Minister to engage taxi industry on fuel hikes

18 Jul 2022
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed concern about the impact that the fuel hikes have on the public transport industry.
Source: Henry Trotter via
Source: Henry Trotter via Wikimedia Commons

"The impact of the fuel hikes on ordinary citizens who rely on the taxi industry cannot be downplayed. I will engage with the leadership of the taxi industry on this matter within the broader context of government interventions to alleviate the fuel price impact on the cost of living of ordinary citizens," Mbalula said on Friday.

The Minister noted statements made by some associations affiliated with the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) concerning a possible shutdown.

He said he plans to engage with the leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on the fuel price increases and other pertinent matters affecting the industry.

Mbalula also intends to engage with the leadership of the NTA on the possible measures to alleviate the impact of the fuel hike in line with their request to the Minister.

Mbalula is also concerned about the ongoing conflict in the taxi industry.

Donald Ntjana via
Spotlight on transport, as SA gears up for taxi lekgotla

26 Oct 2020

Mbalula has committed to the implementation of the resolutions of the National Taxi Lekgotla, which includes the introduction of punitive measures against those who are party to taxi violence.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.


Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: public transport, transport industry, logistics and transport



Related

Let foreign truckers drive
Let foreign truckers drive15 Jul 2022
Warehouse management - are you as efficient as you think you are?
Warehouse management - are you as efficient as you think you are?14 Jul 2022
At least R16bn for port infrastructure development
At least R16bn for port infrastructure development11 Jul 2022
Smart dashcams have growing role to play in fleet management
Smart dashcams have growing role to play in fleet management8 Jul 2022
A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Transnet lifts force majeure on 9 coal exporters6 Jul 2022
Source: Henry Trotter via
Why the South African state should not subsidise minibus taxi owners4 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz