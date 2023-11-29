COP28: Unpacking Africa’s emboldened agenda

In September this year, the African Climate Summit (ACS) in Nairobi, Kenya culminated in the Nairobi Declaration, which is also expected to be the basis for Africa’s common position in the global climate change process at COP28 and beyond. In this regard, key agenda items from the Nairobi Declaration will also feature at COP28 in Dubai. They include:
The Nairobi Declaration included the following climate needs as priorities for Africa:
Given previous criticisms of the slow progress in addressing these issues, despite numerous commitments from the previous conferences, Africa will be emboldened by the relative success of the ACS to demand urgent and bold action towards climate change mitigation and adaptation at COP28.
It is hoped that the commitments and pronouncements made at the ACS will influence and impact the overall push by Africa during COP28 for the fulfilment and implementation of pledges, funding and resource sharing, especially as the adverse effects of climate change continue to be witnessed across the continent.