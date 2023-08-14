Industries

Africa


Video: This school was made from eco-bricks

14 Aug 2023
By: Adel Van Niekerk
This might be the country's first such school.

An organisation called Khensani’s Collection has built a self-contained green school for children from Diepsloot, Johannesburg. This green school will accommodate up to 100 learners.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

© 2023 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

