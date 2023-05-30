2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge sponsors support green innovation

Prizes for the winners (including a R100,000 cash prize and in-kind business support), are sponsored by RMB Ventures, Google Startups for Sustainable Development, LaunchLab, SAREBI, and AltGen.

Andrew Aitken, head of RMB Ventures, commented: “RMB Ventures is delighted to once again be sponsors of this year’s GreenPitch Challenge. It is vital that all South African businesses contribute to green business solutions to protect our environment, as well as to ensure the sustainable growth of our country.”

"We are proud to sponsor the 2023 GreenPitch Challenge as part of the Google Startups for Sustainable Development programme. This platform empowers innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their green economy ideas and gain the necessary support to bring them to life," said Carla Zunino, partnership manager for startups for Sustainable Development.

“The climate crisis is the most existential problem facing our species, and nowhere will the effects be felt more than in Africa. The GreenPitch Challenge is a phenomenal platform for entrepreneurs to share their solutions towards solving this problem. At LaunchLab we are in the business of helping entrepreneurs succeed, so we’re excited to see new business and entrepreneurs at this year’s edition,” said Duval van Zijl, climate director, LaunchLab.

“The GreenPitch Challenge is not just an opportunity for change. It is an opportunity to shape a sustainable future. Entrepreneurs often misjudge the complexity of achieving solid product market fit in their green businesses. Thus the importance of this challenge lies within the possibility of green entrepreneurs to gain access to mentors, coaches and a structured process to better design their green tech enterprise,’” said Helmut Hertzog, CEO Sarebi.

“The AltGen Team is excited to be a sponsor for the 2023 GreenPitch challenge. We are dedicated to promoting environmentally responsible business practices in South Africa and eagerly anticipate the emergence of ground-breaking and sustainable ideas from this challenge,” said brand strategist, Megan Cleary.

Entry requirement

Your green economy innovation business idea has to be positioned within at least one of the key green economy sectors – refer to the investment opportunities highlighted in GreenCape’s Market Intelligence Reports. Your business can be based anywhere in South Africa.

Who should enter?

Early stage startup (proof of concept e.g. pilot project running, looking for first round of seed funding) and pre-growth (registered and trading, with sales – looking for series A funding) phase businesses.

Why enter?

Access to the ecosystem of green economy support. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB Ventures, Google Startups for Sustainable Development, LaunchLab, SAREBI and AltGen.

Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts. Enter your green economy innovation business idea to stand a chance of pitching to a panel of esteemed judges at a 'shark tank-style' hybrid networking event, hosted in Cape Town in July 2023. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts.

“While South Africa’s economy finds itself crippled by Stage 6 load shedding, the 2023 GreenPitch Challenge is a ray of light. With this platform, we aim to foster much-needed economic progress and job creation through green and market-driven innovation,” said Cecelia Kok of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

How to enter

Fill out the digital entry form available online here. The digital form allows you to submit a 500-word written motivation.

Key dates

Entries open: 15 May 2023

Entries close: 8 June 2023

Finalists announced: 30 June 2023

Pitch prep workshop with RMB: 20 July 2023 (FNB Portside, Cape Town)

Pitching event: 27 July 2023 (venue in Cape Town, TBC)

The winner will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.

Terms & Conditions apply.



