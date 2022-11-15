Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sun ExchangeBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Professional End-User Consultant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    2022 confirmed as most intensive load shedding year to date - CSIR

    15 Nov 2022
    The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) announced on Monday, 14 November, that September 2022 recorded more load shedding than the whole of 2020.
    Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
    Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

    “September 2022 was an exceptionally high month in terms of load shedding. The year 2022 is the first year that the majority of load shedding has not been Stage 2, it was overtaken by Stage 4.”

    In addition, the CSIR’s annual statistics on power generation in South Africa for the first half of 2022 showed that the Eskom fleet energy availability factor (EAF) continued to decrease in 2022, with an average EAF of 59.4%, compared to the EAF of 61.7% for 2021 and 65% for 2020.

    “This is largely due to the increase of unplanned outages detailed by the unplanned capacity loss factor experienced by Eskom. This year overtook 2021 as the most load shedding-intensive year yet, concentrated in July and September.”

    This means that in three months between July and September 2022, South Africa experienced more load shedding compared to the previous years.

    “September 2022, the highest load shedding month ever, on its own, had more load shedding than the entire of 2020. This year’s Stage 6 load shedding has far surpassed 2019’s, the only other year that had Stage 6.”

    Eskom announced it was moving from Stage 4 to Stage 6 load shedding in June this year, which had only been implemented once before in December 2019 when 6,000MW was shed from the national grid on a rotational basis.

    The report, which zoomed into power cuts between 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022, also looked into load shedding and energy availability factor (EAF) data up until 30 September 2022.

    “In the first half of 2022, the total system demand was similar to the year before, but still 3.0TWh (2.5%) below the pre-lockdown levels of 2019,” the data shows.

    A robust renewable energy policy would give energy transformation in SA a boost
    A robust renewable energy policy would give energy transformation in SA a boost

    By 1 day ago

    Coal dominates energy mix

    Meanwhile, coal, according to CSIR, still dominates the South African energy mix, providing more than 80% of the total system load.

    The statistics include all utility-scale generation technologies in the analysis. Technologies include coal, nuclear, hydro, solar photovoltaics (PV), onshore wind, concentrated solar power (CSP), pumped storage and diesel-fuelled open-cycle gas turbines.

    “The contribution of renewable energy technologies such as wind, solar PV and CSP increased in 2022 to a total of 6.2GW installed capacity and provided 6.5% of the total energy mix.”

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, CSIR, energy security

    Related

    World Bank to provide $497m for Komati decommissioning, repurposing
    World Bank to provide $497m for Komati decommissioning, repurposing4 Nov 2022
    How droughts are impacting the global energy mix and energy security
    How droughts are impacting the global energy mix and energy security4 Nov 2022
    Kusile Unit 1 'chimney' failure forces shutdown
    Kusile Unit 1 'chimney' failure forces shutdown3 Nov 2022
    South Africa's water crisis likely to be worse than its energy crisis
    South Africa's water crisis likely to be worse than its energy crisis2 Nov 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    South African factory activity improves in October - Absa PMI1 Nov 2022
    PBPRFinding alternative ways to ensure sustainable water supply31 Oct 2022
    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges
    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges28 Oct 2022
    Source: Twitter. SA Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana delivers his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, 26 October.
    #MTBPS: "Failure to deliver on key commitments could elevate policy uncertainty"27 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz