LP Gas Strategy approved for implementation

Cabinet has given the go ahead for the implementation of South Africa's Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) Strategy to be implemented. This was announced on Thursday, 12 May, by minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele during a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

“The strategy seeks to expand the LPG industry in the country. LPG will contribute meaningfully to the diversification of sources of energy.“The strategy will, amongst other interventions, regulate the pricing in the value chain and support the manufacturing of LPG cylinders in the country. It will also educate the public about the benefits of using LPG as an alternative form of energy,” Gungubele said.Earlier this year, Gungubele said the strategy would also deal with “the structural features of the current LPG market, existing infrastructure, the pricing structure, and the current local manufacturing capacity of LPG cylinders”.