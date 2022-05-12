Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

SAICABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


LP Gas Strategy approved for implementation

12 May 2022
Cabinet has given the go ahead for the implementation of South Africa's Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) Strategy to be implemented. This was announced on Thursday, 12 May, by minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele during a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.
Source: baloncici ©
Source: baloncici © 123RF.com

“The strategy seeks to expand the LPG industry in the country. LPG will contribute meaningfully to the diversification of sources of energy.

“The strategy will, amongst other interventions, regulate the pricing in the value chain and support the manufacturing of LPG cylinders in the country. It will also educate the public about the benefits of using LPG as an alternative form of energy,” Gungubele said.

Earlier this year, Gungubele said the strategy would also deal with “the structural features of the current LPG market, existing infrastructure, the pricing structure, and the current local manufacturing capacity of LPG cylinders”.
NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

Related

Source: © Jakub Jirsák
MAC SA Charter launches to readdress economic imbalances28 Mar 2022
Germany supports local green hydrogen project with €12.5m in funding
Germany supports local green hydrogen project with €12.5m in funding18 Jan 2022
Image source: © Alexander Raths –
42 military veterans get bail20 Oct 2021
Image source: Kindel Media from
Police arrest 56 suspects for taking Cabinet Ministers hostage15 Oct 2021
Photo by CDC from
ECD clauses in Children's Amendment Bill rejected8 Mar 2021
Mondli Gungubele, deputy finance minister
Financial literacy key to growing economy3 Aug 2018
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz