Pendoring Awards announces key dates for 2020

The Pendoring Awards have released key dates for the 2020 year. Deadline for entries on www.pendoring.co.za is Friday, 25 September.

Importance of language and communication

As we deal with Covid-19 and we have seen the importance of language and communication become critical and life-saving, it is a watershed year for advertising and languages, inclusivity and diversity.

Growth in branded content interest

With a 20% increase in entries, the highest number of Zulu language entries since inception and an endorsement from Unesco (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in 2019, the 25th anniversary of the Pendoring could not be more important.“Work is judged by people who speak the language of your entry, who get the nuances, and who don’t need concepts or lines to be explained, or explain to others,” says Pendoring general manager, Eben Keun.Pendoring is also unique in that it is the only advertising competition in SA with substantial cash prizes, not only for the overall winners but also for gold and silver winners in each category.Watch this space for the campaign English never loved us, conceptualised by Pendoring 2019 Prestigious Umpetha winners Sanele Ngubane, Thule Ngcese, Rosemary Mabasa and Carl Willoughby of TBWA Hunt Lascaris. “Only 8.4% of South Africans speak English at home. If you speak English as a second or third or even ninth language you’ve had moments in your life when English has run out without warning. One minute you’re speaking out through your nose, the next you’re suddenly out of English bundles and switching back to your mother tongue for protection. English will show you flames. That’s why we say: English never loved us.”The Pendorings are hoping to see a growth in branded content entries (film, print communication and publication design) as well as book cover designs for books published in indigenous languages. With various surveys revealing that reading has soared during the Covid-19 lockdown, this year presents a fresh opportunity to shine a spotlight on outstanding book cover designs.