Liquid South Africa names Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule as new CFO

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the appointment of Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule as the new chief financial officer (CFO) for its South African operations, effective from 1 February 2024.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, warmly welcomed Lerato to the executive team, praising her extensive industry knowledge and proven track record.

"As a results-driven leader, she will be instrumental in overseeing Liquid South Africa's financial strategy as the organisation continues to build on its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind while enhancing shareholder value," he said.

She is a qualified chartered accountant (CA(SA)) with a BCom Honours in Accounting, brings over 16 years of experience in financial-business management at both operational and strategic levels. Her most recent role was as CFO for Cell C, where she also served as a non-independent director on the board of Directors.

On her appointment, Lerato expressed excitement about joining Liquid South Africa, a recognised leader in the technology and telecommunications space in South Africa and Africa.

"Liquid is well known in the industry for bringing African solutions to African challenges through its intelligent technology offerings and resilient connectivity," she said. "I am excited about joining Liquid South Africa's dynamic team, leading its local finance department, and contributing to its future success”.