SUV review: Renault Koleos boasts a roomy interior and efficient performance

15 May 2023
Imran SalieBy: Imran Salie
I like SUVs. The more I drive them, the more my fondness for them grows. There are two reasons for this: one, I like the ride height that comes with SUVs, and two, it has enough space for my family and always a generous boot capacity. Therefore, I always enjoy getting an SUV to test over a couple of days. I digress, the most recent SUV I had with me was the Renault Koleos, which is the manufacturer's flagship SUV. I'll summarise my thoughts on the Koleos right here before getting into the nitty-gritty details: it's a great SUV with a standout feature of plenty of roominess for its occupants.
I tested the Koleos Dynamique model on Cape Town roads near the city centre and occasionally tested its 4x4 drive capability. The Koleos performed well throughout its time in my possession, offering a gentle and easy-to-drive feel. The steering of the Koleos was accurate and light as well, making it easier to go around corners in spite of its kerb weight and size. In terms of power, the Koleos was adequately equipped to handle uphill driving and overtakes on freeways.

While driving the Koleos, there is not much wind noise that enters the cabin, which further enhances the feel of a comfortable large SUV. The Koleos is also capable of handling rougher terrain in its 4x4 mode.

When it came to practicality, the Koleos delivered as well. I was able to create more space inside the already large cabin by folding the rear seats down and fitting in a large painting that I had to transport from one place to another. Shopping bags, school bags, and even my children’s bicycles went into the boot without much fuss and in no way affected the space of the rear occupants. In the passenger seat, there is also a generous amount of leg and headroom.

The practicality and the cabin size of the Koleos are its standout features, and I think it's perfectly suited for a family of four or five.

Tech features

The Koleos has driver-assistance systems, which include Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and 360˚ Park Assist sensor system (all-round sensors).

It’s equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, R-Link 2 Sat Nav and the multimedia is offered in two touch screen formats depending on the model, a 7” horizontal screen on the Expression grade and an 8.7” vertical screen on the Dynamique grade.

The New Koleos also has a voice recognition system and two USB ports.

Other tech features include Smart-keyless entry, Powerlift Tailgate and a Reverse camera, which are standard on the Dynamique grade.

Facts

  • Engine - 2.5l petrol engine CVT (4x2)
  • Transmission - CVT Transmission X-Tronic automatic transmission
  • Power output - 126kW and 233Nm of torque
  • Boot capacity – 464l

Fuel efficiency

I experienced a figure of 9l/100km. I mostly drove in its Eco mode and was not conscious of my driving behaviour, meaning that I sometimes drove moderately and sometimes in urban areas. I also did plenty of highway driving as well. Traffic was in the mix too, so my figure seems fair for an SUV of its size with its engine capacity.

Final word

The Koleos makes a strong case of value for money even though it isn’t a segment leader in terms of sales. With its new upgrades in styling, there’s a chance that it might begin to appeal to more consumers, and as long as it continues to do things right, such as providing a large and comfortable cabin, it will slowly but surely rise up to its competitors.

Price

  • Koleos Expression 2.5 CVT 4x2 R484, 900
  • Koleos Dynamique 2.5 CVT 4x2 R534, 900

The Koleos comes standard with a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty; plus, a five-year/90,000km service plan and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty, with service intervals at 15,000km.

Imran Salie
Imran Salie's articles

About Imran Salie

Bizcommnity Editor: IT, Automotive, Entrepreneurship. Imran loves all things technical and has a passion for the world of motoring. He keeps a close eye on the tech industry and has recently become infatuated with the entrepreneurship space in South Africa.
    Renault, Renault South Africa, car review, Imran Salie

