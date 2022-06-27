The new Jeep Gladiator: The legend lives on

Is this the most capable Jeep brand pickup ever? The answer is a definite and emphatic yes! It's really been a while since I sat in a Jeep, let alone drive one. So I was more ready than ever to take the driver's seat and head out to the great wide open of the Cradle of Mankind area, northwest of Gauteng. My dad owned a Jeep, but that was many years ago. Would the new Jeep still have its legendary 4x4 capabilities and authentic design, as I remembered it? The latest offering build on all of that and then some.

Design: modern and authentic

Premium interior

Advanced fuel-efficient powertrains

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Most capable Jeep

It’s like the old meeting with the new to create the 2022 Jeep Gladiator. Offering clever functionality and versatility, an advanced fuel-efficient powertrain, and open-air freedom, the Gladiator is also loaded with safety features and intuitive technology to make it a compelling bakkie for the South African market and conditions.The new Jeep has a modern and authentic design that makes it instantly recognisable: There’s only one!The all-new Jeep Gladiator builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with a robust combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep brand design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility, advanced fuel-efficient powertrain, superior on- and off-road dynamics, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.“Unquestionably a double cab and instantly recognisable as a Jeep, the all-new Gladiator is the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor adventure,” says Leslie Ramsoomar, managing director of Stellantis South Africa.“There has been tremendous demand for this unique vehicle from our loyal Jeep customers and double cab buyers all over the world. We believe Gladiator offers them a true lifestyle alternative in this popular segment.”Born from a rich and proud heritage of tough, dependable Jeep brand pickup trucks, Gladiator combines rugged utility, versatility and functionality resulting in the most capable and safe Jeep brand pickup truck ever.The Jeep design team kept the legendary seven-slot grille seen on Wrangler but widened the grille slots for additional air intake to assist with the increased towing capacity.Gladiator Rubicon features LED headlamps and fog lamps that project crisp white lighting, adding to the truck’s modern look. Daytime running lights forms a halo around the outside perimeter of the headlights, with indicators positioned on the front of the wheel flares. From behind, there are LED tail lamps.The new Jeep Gladiator’s interior combines authentic styling, versatility, comfort and intuitive feature use. The precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials are found throughout the cabin. A hand-wrapped instrument panel features a soft-touch surface with accent stitching.Functional features, including climate and volume control knobs, media charging and connectivity ports, and Engine Stop-Start (ESS) control are all sculpted for quick recognition and are easily within reach.Leather-contoured seats feature accent stitching and adjustable bolster and lumbar support. Available comfort features include heated front seats and the steering wheel.An 8.4-inch touchscreen houses the fourth-generation Uconnect system and sits prominently atop the centre stack. Two USB ports and a USB-C port up front. And what about this that really grabbed my attention: Optional audio upgrades include a subwoofer and portable wireless speaker located behind the rear seat.The all-new Jeep Gladiator offers the proven 3.6l Pentastar V6 engine delivering 209kW and 347Nm of torque and features ESS as standard equipment. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band focusing on low-end torque, an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading.The Jeep Gladiator offers an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the vehicle to optimise engine output while on the trails or enjoying smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds. Gladiator’s eight-speed automatic transmission offers a responsive driving experience. Whether commuting during the week or rock crawling or hauling cargo on the weekend, you will experience a smooth drive and improved fuel efficiency.The all-new Jeep Gladiator delivers legendary off-road capability as the media found out when the Gladiator took on the Hennops 4x4 trail. We rambled over large boulders, very rocky terrain, into deep and muddy puddles and enormous sharp granite slabs with steep inclines and sharp drops.The legendary Jeep took all the punishment we could deliver. Incredible, to say the least. Jeep! There’s only one.Retail price: R1,259,900Maintenance plan: Three-year/100,000kmWarranty plan: five-year/100,000km