Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Sustainability News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sasol, Topsoe plan sustainable aviation fuel venture

22 Jun 2023
By: Nelson Banya
Sasol said on Wednesday, 21 June, it had agreed to form a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) joint venture with Danish decarbonisation company Topsoe as part of a global drive to combat climate change.
Source: farang ©
Source: farang © 123RF.com

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas, is working to cut its emissions by 30% by 2030. Topsoe is a global developer and supplier of decarbonisation technology, catalysts and services for the transition to clean energy.

The aviation industry contributes more than 2% of global energy-related emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.

SAF, made from non-petroleum materials such as agricultural waste, has similar properties to conventional jet fuel but with a significantly lower carbon footprint.

The proposed Sasol-Tospoe joint venture plans to lay the foundation for the industrial production of SAFs, the two companies said in a joint statement.

"The purpose of the Sasol Topsoe JV is to develop, build, own, and operate sustainable aviation fuel plants, and market sustainable aviation fuels derived primarily from non-fossil feedstock, utilising green hydrogen, sustainable sources of carbon dioxide and biomass," the companies said.

Eni bets on agribusiness in Africa to expand biofuel production
Eni bets on agribusiness in Africa to expand biofuel production

By 1 Jun 2023

Joint venture subject to approval

The establishment of the joint venture is subject to approval by authorities in their respective jurisdictions, the two companies added.

Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler told Reuters the regulatory approvals should be in place by the end of this year.

The European Union has set rules that will require fuel suppliers to ensure they can make 2% of fuel available at EU airports SAF by 2025, rising to 6% in 2030, 20% in 2035 and gradually to 70% in 2050.

But airlines have criticised the move, saying a global approach to increasing production of SAF - which is currently two to four times more expensive than traditional jet fuel - or tax incentives like those introduced by the United States under the Inflation Reduction Act would be more effective.

"There is going to be huge demand for SAF as the regulatory measures come into effect. At the moment, sustainable aviation fuel is just a fraction of the jet fuel sold every year," Grobler said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Sasol, Fleetwood Grobler, Nelson Banya



Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Holm Energy Solar ad shines, Sasol rewards a fail
#OrchidsandOnions: Holm Energy Solar ad shines, Sasol rewards a fail29 May 2023
Tharisa driven to truck its chrome as rail fails
Tharisa driven to truck its chrome as rail fails22 May 2023
Sasol opens STEM bursary applications for 2024 academic year
Sasol opens STEM bursary applications for 2024 academic year12 Apr 2023
SA's maize harvest seen 2.65% higher this year
SA's maize harvest seen 2.65% higher this year29 Mar 2023
Huayou starts trial production at Zimbabwe lithium mine, invests in Namibian project
Huayou starts trial production at Zimbabwe lithium mine, invests in Namibian project23 Mar 2023
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ghana JV to create Africa's biggest gold mine
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ghana JV to create Africa's biggest gold mine16 Mar 2023
Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense
Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense22 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe allows miners, exporters to keep more forex from exports
Zimbabwe allows miners, exporters to keep more forex from exports6 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz