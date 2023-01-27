Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


RBCT coal exports hit 29-year low in 2022

27 Jan 2023
By: Helen Reid and Nelson Banya
Coal exports from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) hit their lowest level since 1993 last year, at 50.35 million tonnes, reflecting a lack of trains to carry coal from mines to port.
Richards Bay Coal Terminal. Source: Reuters/Tanisha Heiberg
Richards Bay Coal Terminal. Source: Reuters/Tanisha Heiberg

However, exports to Europe from the facility showed a more than six-fold increase to 14.3 million tonnes from 2.3 million tonnes in 2021, RBCT said on Thursday, 26 January, as European countries scrambled to secure alternatives to Russian supply.

RBCT, owned by 13 coal mining companies, including Thungela, Exxaro Resources, Seriti Resources, and Glencore's South African subsidiary, has been operating far below its annual export capacity of 91 million tonnes of coal.

The terminal, which can only accept coal via train, saw an average of 18 trains a day in 2022, against a capacity of 32 a day. As South Africa's rail service deteriorated, some coal miners last year opted to truck their product to port instead.

RBCT chief executive Alan Waller told a media briefing that a 12-day strike at Transnet in October and a derailment of 97 wagons of a train that blocked the coal line for 10 days in November had stopped the export of an estimated 5 million tonnes from the terminal.

The terminal has a target to export 60 million tonnes in 2023, Waller added.

Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results

28 Dec 2022

Disruptions to Transnet's freight rail services

Poor maintenance, a lack of spare parts for locomotives, and massive copper cable theft have disrupted state logistics firm Transnet's freight rail services, causing coal and iron ore exports to fall in recent years.

Asia's share of RBCT's coal exports fell in 2022, with 31.7 million tonnes of coal going to the region, down from 50.7 million tonnes the previous year. Some 15.51 million tonnes went to India, down from 24.1 million tonnes in 2021.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Transnet, coal exports, RBCT, Exxaro Resources, Glencore, Richards Bay Coal Terminal, Seriti Resources, Thungela, Helen Reid and Nelson Banya

Related

Transnet to tender for locomotive repairs after 'impasse' with Chinese supplier
Transnet to tender for locomotive repairs after 'impasse' with Chinese supplier12 Jan 2023
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results28 Dec 2022
Transnet, Minerals Council enter new collaboration
Transnet, Minerals Council enter new collaboration21 Dec 2022
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports28 Nov 2022
Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor
Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor21 Nov 2022
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
South African factory activity improves in October - Absa PMI1 Nov 2022
Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals
Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals1 Nov 2022
Transnet lifts force majeure at some port terminals
Transnet lifts force majeure at some port terminals21 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz