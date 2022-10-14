Grey Advertising Africa wins big at Loeries 2022

Africa and the Middle East's premier creative festival, The Loerie Awards, hosted the 44th edition of this globally renowned festival, and Grey Advertising Africa got to leave with 18 finalists and a whole aviary of birds.

Grey once again displayed their DNA to produce “Famously Effective” work at this year’s Loerie awards. With no less than 18 finalists for Burger King and South Africa's most loved premium cider, Savanna, winning 8 of these coveted awards. The finalists ranged from branded content for radio and audio, digital for social and website or microsite, digital crafts writing, films crafts direction and writing, integrated campaign, media innovation single medium, and PR and media communication, to name but a few.

Over the two-day awards ceremony, Grey and the LIQUID team that manages the Distell business, won eight Loeries for Savanna Premium Cider – 3 x gold, 1 x silver, 3 x bronze and 2 x craft certificates.

Gold Loeries:

GUGU – Branded Content Radio & Audio

Jab-Jab – Radio

Jab-Jab – Radio Crafts Writing

Silver Loerie:

GUGU – Digital Website or Microsite

Bronze Loeries:

Chakalaka Norris – Film

Chakalaka Norris – Integrated

Craft Certificates:

GUGU – Radio – Use of Technology

GUGU – Digital Writing

“Working with such iconic brands with ample wit and dry perspectives is an honour, and it is always fun to look back and have the option to select your absolute best work to enter for awards. Every year, numerous campaigns across all marketing channels create strong contenders in multiple disciplines. We have an extraordinary agency team, and all disciplines are completely integrated, allowing us to get it right starting from strategy, creative, paid and earned media," says Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer at Grey Advertising Africa. “It also helps that we have brave clients who are always (almost always) willing to launch with fresh and spicy ideas.”

