Most Read
Loeries
Top stories
Grey Advertising Africa wins big at Loeries 2022
Grey once again displayed their DNA to produce “Famously Effective” work at this year’s Loerie awards. With no less than 18 finalists for Burger King and South Africa's most loved premium cider, Savanna, winning 8 of these coveted awards. The finalists ranged from branded content for radio and audio, digital for social and website or microsite, digital crafts writing, films crafts direction and writing, integrated campaign, media innovation single medium, and PR and media communication, to name but a few.
Over the two-day awards ceremony, Grey and the LIQUID team that manages the Distell business, won eight Loeries for Savanna Premium Cider – 3 x gold, 1 x silver, 3 x bronze and 2 x craft certificates.
Gold Loeries:
GUGU – Branded Content Radio & Audio
Jab-Jab – Radio
Jab-Jab – Radio Crafts Writing
Silver Loerie:
GUGU – Digital Website or Microsite
Bronze Loeries:
Chakalaka Norris – Film
Chakalaka Norris – Integrated
Craft Certificates:
GUGU – Radio – Use of Technology
GUGU – Digital Writing
“Working with such iconic brands with ample wit and dry perspectives is an honour, and it is always fun to look back and have the option to select your absolute best work to enter for awards. Every year, numerous campaigns across all marketing channels create strong contenders in multiple disciplines. We have an extraordinary agency team, and all disciplines are completely integrated, allowing us to get it right starting from strategy, creative, paid and earned media," says Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer at Grey Advertising Africa. “It also helps that we have brave clients who are always (almost always) willing to launch with fresh and spicy ideas.”
To learn more about Grey Advertising Africa, visit https://www.grey.co.za or follow them on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreyAfrica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreyJHB
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greygroupamea/
- Grey Advertising Africa wins big at Loeries 202214 Oct 11:06
- Scottish Leader x Moonchild Sanelly change the face of whisky07 Oct 09:35
- Grey and WPP Liquid awarded the fast-growing Bernini brand27 Sep 09:46
- Chicken finds a new home at Burger King, with the help of Grey Advertising Africa12 Sep 12:20
- Highly acclaimed creative director Marcelle du Plessis joins Grey Advertising Africa31 Aug 12:15