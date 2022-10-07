Industries

Transnet strike may impact manganese exports - Jupiter

7 Oct 2022
By: Nelson Banya
The strike at South Africa's logistics utility Transnet could impact manganese exports from the world's top producer, Australia-listed Jupiter Mines said on Friday.
Source: Col André Kritzinger via
Source: Col André Kritzinger via Wikimedia Commons

Transnet, which operates South Africa's freight rail network and all of the country's ports, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday after some workers began a strike over wages.

A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Transnet workers go on strike

By 1 day ago

"The strike may affect the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine (Tshipi) operations with regards to its rail logistics and port operations," Jupiter, which owns 49.9% of the Northern Cape mine, said in a statement.

Jupiter said while rail operations had been disrupted by the strike, ship loading was continuing.

Current port stocks of manganese ore from Tshipi are sufficient to load vessels scheduled for the next 10 days and management was exploring the use of trucks to haul the mineral to port, Jupiter said.

The United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (Satawu), which together represent most Transnet workers, this week turned down Transnet's offer of a wage rise of 3%-4%, saying it was below South Africa's annual inflation rate, which was 7.6% in August.

UNTU started their walkout on Thursday, while Satawu will join the strike on Monday.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nelson Banya

Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely.
