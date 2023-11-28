Industries

    Adrienne Hersch Properties named exclusive agent for 170 on Grosvenor

    28 Nov 2023
    Adrienne Hersch Properties, a subsidiary of Only Realty Holdings, has been appointed the property agent at 170 on Grosvenor in Bryanston, Johannesburg - an exciting, new, contemporary residential development brought to you by Merelava that will comprise 185 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments priced from R685,000.
    Source: Supplied. Rendered.
    Source: Supplied. Rendered.

    Conveniently located between Sandton and Midrand, in the heart of Bryanston, and close to top schools, parks, restaurants, sports clubs and shopping centres, 170 on Grosvenor will also deliver an inclusive range of amenities that caters to a well-rounded, live-work-play lifestyle.

    Managing director of Only Realty, Grant Smee says, “The price point is excellent, given 170 on Grosvenor’s location, offering and high-quality finishes, making this development an attractive option for first-time homeowners, young professionals, families and property investors.”

    The layout and efficient design behind 170 Grosvenor provide a great balance between privacy and community, offering three studios and 182 one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments across four levels all with balconies, ranging from between 36m² and 181m² of carefully considered living areas. “Having the freedom to personalise and craft a home that mirrors your distinct style and aspirations is another plus,” adds Smee.

    Residents will have access to thoughtfully curated spaces that include a co-working area, meeting rooms, coffee bar, a play area for children and a pool. There is a 24-hour concierge service, laundromat, fully equipped medical centre along with a yoga and fitness facility.

    Geared towards sustainable living, 170 on Grosvenor is going green and will have a grey water system, piped gas and solar PV, along with back-up generators and invertors to ensure seamless living.

    “Due for completion in late 2024, you’d be well-pressed to get your foot in the door now,” notes Smee. The price-point is on par if not a tad more competitive than its neighbours, he adds.

    green building, sustainable living, Adrienne Hersch Properties
