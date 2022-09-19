Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisBrandMappBizcommunity.comJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Talent Acquisition News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

  • Recruitment Consultant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Eskom to open an online skills database

    19 Sep 2022
    Eskom announced on Friday that it will soon launch a crowdsourcing digital platform to supplement its existing skills base to help address its operational challenges.
    Image source: Robert Churchill –
    Image source: Robert Churchill – 123RF.com

    According to the State-owned power entity, the platform will act as a skills database for Eskom to acquire additional expertise and resolve its urgent business needs.

    The crowdsourcing initiative, according to Eskom, will also leverage partnerships with statutory and non-statutory bodies, such as the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), to ensure that it can access the best candidates in the electricity supply industry, engineering and technical professions.

    In recent months, the power utility, which continues to battle capacity constraints, said it has received an overwhelming response to its call for skilled personnel to come forward to assist in rebuilding skills and numerous organisations, and people have come forward to respond to this critical call for national service.

    “A diverse cross-section of South Africans have sent enquiries and made themselves available to respond to the call to national service,” said Eskom group chief executive, André de Ruyter.

    “Eskom is in the process of matching the skills that have already been made available to its needs and will be recruiting the suitable candidates imminently.”

    Crowdsourcing, according to Eskom, is the practice of obtaining information or input into a task or project by enlisting the services of a large number of people, either paid or unpaid, typically via a digital platform.

    Since South Africa has a pool of skilled people, crowdsourcing of these skills may offer a unique opportunity for available and willing citizens to support Eskom to resolve its business challenges.

    The entity said it has been prompted by several offers and submissions received from organisations and individuals, including experienced engineers and technical experts, who have indicated that they could potentially assist Eskom.

    “For Eskom to reap the highest benefit from this diversity of skills, it must also develop a governance mechanism and a platform that will provide an equitable opportunity to all those willing to be considered for service,” said group executive for human resources, Elsie Pule.

    “The process will be driven by the needs of Eskom and will follow a standard governance process for fixed-term contracting.”

    Interested people will be able to register on the digital platform to allow Eskom to access skills across the country.

    Eskom said it looks forward to collaborating with South African citizens to address the current electricity supply challenges facing the country.

    Skills that would be required, include but are not limited to, mechanical, nuclear, electrical, system and maintenance skills, as well as senior artisans and plant operators for coal and nuclear power stations.

    While the digital platform is still in development, individuals who wish to be considered can contact the office of the group executive for human resources via az.oc.mokse@gnicruosdworc.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Eskom, André de Ruyter, skills acquisition, skills and expertise

    Related

    Eskom expects $476m World Bank loan decision by November
    Eskom expects $476m World Bank loan decision by November4 hours ago
    Eskom seeks 32% power tariff hike in April
    Eskom seeks 32% power tariff hike in April15 Sep 2022
    Eskom official says it could take a year or more to end load shedding
    Eskom official says it could take a year or more to end load shedding12 Sep 2022
    Load shedding until Saturday due to shortage of generation capacity - Eskom
    Load shedding until Saturday due to shortage of generation capacity - Eskom6 Sep 2022
    Source: Kimberly Mutandiro. Hundreds of union members and supporters marched in Pretoria on Wednesday demanding measures against the high cost of living.
    Wednesday of discontent: workers picket around the country25 Aug 2022
    South Africa's 'silent revolution' as those with cash go solar
    South Africa's 'silent revolution' as those with cash go solar18 Aug 2022
    Higher electricity connection fees in South Africa? A good, and necessary, next step
    Higher electricity connection fees in South Africa? A good, and necessary, next step11 Aug 2022
    SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions
    SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions8 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz