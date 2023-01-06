Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Robust US jobs data pushed the dollar stronger

6 Jan 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
The dollar rebounded strongly yesterday after the US ADP nonfarm employment number surprised to the topside while new jobless claims fell to a three-month low.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

Markets are now wary that today's US payrolls number could also be above estimates which could see a more hawkish Fed. Analysts expect a 200k rise in the nonfarm payrolls number while unemployment is likely to remain at 3.7%.

US bond yields jumped in the short end, with the two-year yield now up at 4.46%. The DXY index has climbed back above 105.00 as the euro has slipped to 1.0518, the pound is down at 1.1907, and the yen has weakened to 133.92.

The rand closed 1.6% weaker at R17.16 on the day after touching an intra-day worst of R17.27 at one point. This morning we have the rand still on the back foot at R17.20 as traders remain cautious ahead of the payrolls number. Eurozone inflation data due later today is expected to show CPI moderating to 9.7% from the previous 10.1%.

The Chinese yuan continues to strengthen ahead of this weekend's re-opening of the country's borders and is currently trading near a four-month high of 6.8560.

Precious metal prices succumbed to the stronger dollar, closing weaker on the day. Currently, prices are fairly flat with Gold at $1,836, Platinum at $1,055, and Palladium at $1,750.

The price of Brent crude and WTI are both up around 0.6% at $79.20 and $74.20, respectively after US inventories fell and on hopes of increased Chinese demand.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: unemployment, Andre Cilliers, Fed

Related

Source: JSE.
FOMC minutes put the brakes on the rand2 days ago
Source: Supplied.
M&C Saatchi Abel launches free publication for youth30 Nov 2022
Participants in the recent Lewis learnership
How disability learnerships can help combat unemployment29 Nov 2022
Source:
Covid spike in China sours risk sentiment21 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Royal Marlothi Kruger Safari Lodge and Spa
Safari lodge expands and brings change21 Nov 2022
Source: Reuters.
South African rand rallies on lower-than-expected US inflation11 Nov 2022
Source:
More pain likely in store for consumers31 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters.
Markets start the new week on a positive note17 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz