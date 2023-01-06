South Africa stock-obsessed, new analysis reveals

A new study has earmarked South Africa as among a handful of countries most obsessed with stocks.

The study, carried out by UK financial services provider CMC Markets, examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in stocks and trading. These terms were then combined to give each English-speaking country a ‘total search score’ to discover which countries have been the most interested in stocks in the past 12 months.

The study revealed that Singapore ranks highest as the country most interested in stocks and trading. With a total search score of 555 out of a possible 700, Singapore topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for the phrases ‘stocks’, ‘buy stocks’, and ‘interest rate’ worldwide. Additionally, the population of Singapore search for ‘stock market’ the third most worldwide, behind the United States and India.

India ranks second

India is second on the list with a total search score of 492. India has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for both the phrases ‘stock market’ and ‘swing trading’ placing the country second in the ranking.

Canada places as the third country most interested in stocks worldwide. The North American country has the second-highest level of searches for the term ‘invest in stocks’, in addition to being the country searching for 'buy stocks’ the third most worldwide, giving Canada a total search score of 462.

The United States places fourth overall. With a total search score of 453 out of a possible 700, the USA has the highest level of searches for both terms ‘invest in stocks’ and 'stock market’, and the fourth-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy stocks’.

Swing trading

The United Arab Emirates places fifth in the ranking, with a total search score of 374. The study revealed that the UAE has the fourth-highest search levels for the term ‘swing trading’ and is the fifth country most interested in ‘day trading’.

Australia is sixth on the list with a total search score of 338. Australia has the sixth-highest proportion of its population searching for the phrase ‘invest in stocks’ and is interestingly the country most interested in ‘day trading’ worldwide, meaning that they may like to hold their stocks for the shortest period of time!

The top 10 is rounded out by South Africa ranking in seventh place and New Zealand in eighth, followed by the United Kingdom and Nigeria in ninth and tenth place, respectively.