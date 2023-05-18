Stadio awards first doctorate qualifications

Stadio, a private tertiary education provider, recently awarded its first two doctorate qualifications to Emetia Meria Swart, who was conferred with a Doctor of Management degree, and Kennedy Kaumba Mabuku, who was conferred with a Doctor of Policing degree.

Professor Elmarie Sadler (DCompt/CA(SA)), Dean: Research, Internationalisation and Community Engagement at Stadio, says the graduation of Stadio's first doctorate students is a significant milestone for the institution. “By introducing the two doctorates, the Doctor of Management and the Doctor of Policing in January 2021 Stadio officially offers degree qualifications on all the NQF levels,” she says. “The two doctorates conferred during the May 2023 graduation ceremonies mark the first doctorates of the 2021 cohort.”

The two doctoral qualifications are both professional doctorates. Sadler explains that the defining characteristic of a professional doctorate is that, in addition to the demonstration of high-level research capability, it also requires the ability to apply theoretical knowledge to highly complex problems in a wide range of professional contexts. “These two candidates not only completed their studies within the minimum period of two years, but were both lauded by the panel of external examiners for the high quality of their scholarship,” she says.

Dr Kennedy Kaumba Mabuku. Image supplied

Mabaku, who now holds the title of Doctor of Policing, says he decided to pursue the Doctor in Policing because the programmes are practically based. “That means the implementation of theory into the world of work through Stadio’s learning content and assessment tools is designed to allow students to scrutinise and solve practical issues,” he says, adding that affordability and student support systems were also factors in his choice.

Swart, who now holds the title Doctor of Management, says she’s always dreamed of wearing the red doctoral gown. “I would recommend this route to anyone who wants to do a Doctor of Management. Stadio provided me with so many online lectures, resources, and support throughout and I will always be thankful to Prof Sadler who played a key role in my journey,” she says.

Dr Emetia Meria Swart. Image supplied

The value of a doctorate qualification

Sadler says that a professional doctoral qualification provides education and training for high-level intellectual performance within the context of a career in an industry. “It is designed around the development of high-level intellectual performance and innovation in both the world of scholarship and the world of work.”

“Any professional with an appropriate Master’s degree who aspires to contribute to the current discourses and developments in the scholarly field and world of work, should consider enrolling for a professional doctorate,” she enthuses.

Her message to the first two doctorate graduates is: “The conferment of your doctoral qualification does not mark the end of a journey, but the start of a new journey of scholarship and responsible and ethical professionalism. You succeeded because you were dedicated and disciplined. You are now equipped with the necessary intellectual and social capabilities to make continuous scholarly contributions and high-level innovative impact to the world of work. Continue to publish, not only in reputable scholarly journals, but also in professional and practice related publications.”