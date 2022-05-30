Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

redAcademyBizcommunity.comEduvosBMi ResearchWits PlusRegent Business SchoolGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Learning Designer Cape Town
  • Social Media Officer Johannesburg
  • Executive Manager - Research Solutions Pretoria
  • IT Facilitator Cape Town
  • Financial Administrator Cape Town
  • Creative Brand Lecturer Johannesburg
  • Project Coordinator Cape Town
  • Student Success Officer Cape Town
  • Exam Invigilators Cape Town
  • Programme Coordinator - Business Innovation and Technology Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    UCT to introduce Swahili from 2023

    30 May 2022
    By: Helen Swingler
    Swahili will be taught as an elective language course at the University of Cape Town (UCT) from 2023, with the aim of launching it as a major subject in 2028. Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng made the announcement in her opening address at UCT's Africa Month panel discussion recently, discussing the role of language and music in liberating and integrating Africa.
    Image source: Serhii Vasylevskyi –
    Image source: Serhii Vasylevskyi – 123RF.com
    Swahili will be offered through the School of Languages and Literatures in the Faculty of Humanities, in partnership with the Institute for KiSwahili Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam. Professor Aldin Mutembei, the Julius Nyerere Chair of KiSwahili Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, was also among the panellists.

    Adding to the announcement, UCT Dean of Humanities Professor Shose Kessi said there are also plans to introduce a Swahili studies research programme at postgraduate level.

    “However, we are still in the process of finalising our plans and agreement with the Institute of KiSwahili Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam.”

    Introduction of Kiswahili in curriculum to contribute to decolonisation
    Introduction of Kiswahili in curriculum to contribute to decolonisation

    21 May 2021


    Working language in Africa


    The announcement is significant, as Africa Day this year also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the African Union (AU). Earlier this year, at its heads of state meeting, the AU adopted Swahili as an official working language for the continent.

    In her address, Phakeng said, “For centuries, South Africa has welcomed different European languages. It is about time that we do the same for the languages of our continent. Becoming fluent in Swahili is one way to reclaim our identity as Africans.”
    NextOptions

    About Helen Swingler

    Helen Swingler, UCT News
    Read more: Swahili, kiswahili

    Related

    Introduction of Kiswahili in curriculum to contribute to decolonisation
    Introduction of Kiswahili in curriculum to contribute to decolonisation21 May 2021
    Aquaculture key to food security and nutrition?
    Aquaculture key to food security and nutrition?27 Nov 2018
    Kiswahili to be introduced to SA's curriculum
    Kiswahili to be introduced to SA's curriculum18 Sep 2018
    Image via
    Kiswahili is first African language to be supported by Microsoft Translator23 Oct 2015
    App launched to teach Kenyan children Swahili
    App launched to teach Kenyan children Swahili2 Oct 2013
    Google translates tools to Swahili for East Africans
    Google translates tools to Swahili for East Africans6 Jul 2010
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz